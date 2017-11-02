DVL holding hundreds of uncollected plates

(CNS): The RCIPS and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing are urging drivers in cars that are still displaying temporary plates to go to the DVDL to get their new and secure replacement plates. Although the government unit is behind on the goal to replace all plates with the new secure registration plate system, it says it now has two rooms filled with new plates that need to be collected. Police said no one should be driving with the paper plates in the interim, as all temporary plates now have replacement plates available at the DVDL.

“We actually have two rooms full of the uncollected plates,” said DVDL Director David Dixon. “To pick up the new plates, customers must bring their temporary registration plates, windshield coupon (if not expired), and log book to our Crewe Road office to receive their permanent plates.”

Over the course of last week, the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit conducted traffic operations across the island. Between Monday 23 October and Friday 27 October, police set up over ten roadblocks and speed traps and issued 78 tickets. Over half (40) were given for speeding, 17 were for tints and 15 tickets were given to drivers in vehicles that needed to be registered.

“These traffic operations are designed to increase the safety of the public by ensuring that the rules of the road are being followed,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the TMU. “We all know that speeding is dangerous and puts other road users at risk, but illegal tint also creates unsafe conditions on the road for a number of reasons, and we are therefore stepping up our enforcement in this aspect as well.”

Drivers in illegally-tinted vehicles could receive a $150 ticket or be cited for a traffic offence that requires an appearance in court and the possibility of a $150-$2,500 fine. Police added that traffic operations are ongoing.

