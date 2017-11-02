Cops call for owners to claim recovered boat engines

(CNS): During the course of an investigation police have recovered four boat engines and a boat console seat that are believed to have been stolen. Officers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the owners of a black 70HP Johnson outboard engine, a grey 75HP Yamaha outboard engine, a black 150HP Mercury outboard engine, a grey 50HP, Yamaha outboard engine, and one white and brown two-seater console seat.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of any of these items should contact PS Laing at the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Owners will be required to provide proof of ownership before any items will be released.

