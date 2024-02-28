CIG’s transport policy making slow progress

(CNS): Answering a parliamentary question from Joey Hew (GTN), Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said there was “no right answer” to how Cayman will roll out a successful public transportation policy. As it became apparent that the ministry was a long way from finding any answers, he told MPs that a number of experts from the UK’s Department of Transport had been seconded to the Cayman Islands to help his ministry staff come up with a solution that will work here.

Ebanks said that the Deloitte report, conducted when transport was still under the tourism ministry, has not been shelved, and information from that $200,000 report, which was released last year, has been passed on to the UK experts.

“There is really no right answer, right off the top of the head, to jump in right away when it comes to a transportation system,” Ebanks said. “We can just put anything in place, and it may work, it may not. We have the expertise, and this is what they do for a living. We have tasked them with coming up with the most creative way and the best solution that is driven for the Cayman Islands,” he said as he thanked the UK team for their help.

The ministry is also still working on a business case to create a Department of Transport by merging the National Roads Authority, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing and the Public Transport Unit. Ebanks said this was the first time that the area of public transport has been prioritised by a government.

“Previous administrations… have shown little to no support for public transport,” he said. “The lack of attention is exactly why we are grappling with now.”

Acknowledging public concerns, he asked for understanding as the ministry reconstructs the requirements of public transport as he assured the House that the ministry was actively seeking solutions in the advancement and evolution of a transport system.

Although traffic congestion is one of Grand Cayman’s most pressing problems, the minister offered no timelines or interim solutions. In references to Hew’s question about what was being done in this budget cycle to address the problem, he spoke about the current road safety campaign.

However, he did not offer any temporary policy ideas that might have an immediate impact, such as introducing school buses for private schools or introducing flexi-time for the thousands of people who work for the government.