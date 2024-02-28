CIG’s transport policy making slow progress
(CNS): Answering a parliamentary question from Joey Hew (GTN), Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said there was “no right answer” to how Cayman will roll out a successful public transportation policy. As it became apparent that the ministry was a long way from finding any answers, he told MPs that a number of experts from the UK’s Department of Transport had been seconded to the Cayman Islands to help his ministry staff come up with a solution that will work here.
Ebanks said that the Deloitte report, conducted when transport was still under the tourism ministry, has not been shelved, and information from that $200,000 report, which was released last year, has been passed on to the UK experts.
“There is really no right answer, right off the top of the head, to jump in right away when it comes to a transportation system,” Ebanks said. “We can just put anything in place, and it may work, it may not. We have the expertise, and this is what they do for a living. We have tasked them with coming up with the most creative way and the best solution that is driven for the Cayman Islands,” he said as he thanked the UK team for their help.
The ministry is also still working on a business case to create a Department of Transport by merging the National Roads Authority, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing and the Public Transport Unit. Ebanks said this was the first time that the area of public transport has been prioritised by a government.
“Previous administrations… have shown little to no support for public transport,” he said. “The lack of attention is exactly why we are grappling with now.”
Acknowledging public concerns, he asked for understanding as the ministry reconstructs the requirements of public transport as he assured the House that the ministry was actively seeking solutions in the advancement and evolution of a transport system.
Although traffic congestion is one of Grand Cayman’s most pressing problems, the minister offered no timelines or interim solutions. In references to Hew’s question about what was being done in this budget cycle to address the problem, he spoke about the current road safety campaign.
However, he did not offer any temporary policy ideas that might have an immediate impact, such as introducing school buses for private schools or introducing flexi-time for the thousands of people who work for the government.
See the Deloitte report in the CNS Library.
Is anyone surprised its making slow progress?All raise their hands
The Taxi system here is the biggest rip off. Had a friend arrive on the island January 19/24. Unfortunately, I was arriving on a later flight. He was down on business and was staying at a hotel on 7-mile beach. The person at the Taxi stand told him to get in with another person he didn’t know. They informed him they were going to a hotel that’s close to each other. The fee would be $25.00 USD each. When did they change the rate to $50.00 USD to go from the airport to 7-mile beach. Yes, there was lots of cabs.
Cayman Kind my butt.
Planning Dept, CUC, and National Roads Authority (NRA) cannot even coordinate so that new sidewalks are installed WITHOUT a CUC electricity pole being in the way of wheelchair users!
NRA, why do you ins some areas install the signals for pedestrian crossings in the middle of sidewalks so that wheelchair users have to navigate into the roadway? Do we even have any specifications for the construction of sidewalks to avoid these issues?
single occupancy in cars is the problem….and very easy to solve….
ditto for school drop-offs. no 1 child drop-off should be allowed on school grounds.
Local politicians are determined to make money by building roads to allow them to develop and sell land they own. Call it what it is: corruption and incompetence.
Quite aside from the transparent dishonesty, it’s nonsensical: more roads won’t reduce traffic. Nor will buses: they use roads, too… Look at Hong Kong, Singapore or Dubai: what’s required is a light rail system (e.g. DLR), tram system or monorail. Yes, it will be expensive.
There’s no alternative unless you want a permanently-jammed hellscape for everyone living east of Hurley’s (What’s that, MPs? You don’t care: you just want $$$$. Of course.)
EVEN BANGLADESH HAS A LIGHT RAIL SYSTEM. CAYMAN IS FALLING BEHIND THE THIRD WORLD… https://bdnews24.com/metro-rail/xinc4i0jh1
I say build an entertainment facility for that Caymanian Experience. Build a park in GT. Relocate the Craft Market as the old location rots. Renovate GT to create more traffic issues.
Leave Education, Public Transport, Mt Trashmore, the driving issue, Crime rate and Kenny B’s illegal billboards alone.
Hahahhahahaha…Jay Ebanks solving a major problem…..hhahahahahahahahahahha
A side note…
It should be mandated that all taxis and buses have onboard cameras that both record the driver and the surroundings. The number of, ahem, ‘professional’ drivers I see on their phones, or with no seatbelt on/sat on top of the belt is ridiculous.
This should also be the case for emergency response vehicles. The cameras could be used to prosecute the morons who don’t yield to first-responders, too.
there is no-one in cig or civil service with expertise or qualifications to tackle the traffic crisis
civil service is filled with poorly educated people with zero ability to tackle these issues.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
Delay, Delay because decisions are difficult to make.
More reports and more data to analyse do not equate to basis to make a better decision. Most of the data and reports are just conjecture that is unrealistic in the first place.
Just do it, build the road and mandate buses, increase vehicle licence fees and people will love the public transportation.
Where are the integrated bike lanes from the 2015 NRA Strategic Plan? 9 years of budgets paid for infrastructure deliverables that the public and stakeholders have not received. Why is there no sidewalk on the east side of West Bay road for pedestrians in the Hotel Tourism Zone…where the street lighting is located?
Waffle, deflection, excuses, blame, delay – is what these highly paid government officials do best.
Results and action are not part of their vocabulary or ability set.
NO ACCOUNTABILITY!
They have no solutions because there is no money to put toward solutions for the betterment of the people.
What is happening with the EIA for the EastWest Arterial? Why has it not been completed? I will tell you why.
Because, if it was completed by the NRA and their consultants, then it would reveal the REAL reason why the EWA cannot be built – because the Govt does not have the money ($40million+) to put toward it.
Better to blame the EIA for delaying the road, than to answer questions about why there is no money to build the road.
Where is the money you ask? Well this is an election year, so just look at all of the “little” million dollar projects that this govt is proposing.
Why should we build a $50mill high school in Brac to serve 100 students, when the $50mill can be used to build the EWA to help 25,000 people now? Why is the Brac high school budgeted for but not the EWA?
current bus system could work…but needs relaible timetable and/or gps tracking app.
no fun making the effort to walk to bus stop and then wait 30 mins for a bus you never know will come.
WBR needs to be reviewed by a qualified urban planner. They would recommend all kinds of things, including logically-spaced waiting/loading cut-out areas to prevent traffic obstruction. The police need to get out there and ticket taxis and omnibuses driving recklessly, failing to signal, and operating without lights after dark.
free money making solutions:
Sell goab and build new goab east of frank sound.
or
bring in car-pool lanes and congestion charge for single occupancy vehicles that come through hurleys roundabout morning or evening peak times.
Just add it to the list. Mount Trashmore, Development Plan, Tourism Plan, Education Plan…………….
Vision 2008 anyone?
CIG could start by ditching the current Public Transport Director!!!
Our politicians don’t care because they don’t ride the bus. It has to impact them for there to be any action it seems…
…and some kind of hooker or drug lord nexus too hold focus.
Problem is we always do things a$$ backwards.
1. We needed to fix GT traffic issue before locking off parts of it to walking only.
2. We needed to fix GT traffic issues before all the road upgrades at Lindford Pierson Hwy made sense.
In a nutshell. When you have a bottleneck issue all the work done at the fat part of bottle will amount to zero if the neck itself is not addressed. The neck is Town in general with Elgin and other roads into it. There is no way for the cars to go.
Even the eastern district road to BT and Frank Sound will have limited effect as 10k cars split into two 5k car roads still becomes 10k at neck. Yes you may reach Red Bay area faster but you will start backing up again.
We need a solution that is forward looking. Something like an out of town bussing terminal so to limit cars coming into town.
joey hew asking questions????
joey hew who said building roads is not the answer…but built more roads!!!
joey hew who banned uber coming to cayman to protect a rip-off local taxi cartel!!!
pass me the headache pills.
PPM, Roy McTaggart and Joey Hew gave away Cayman to foreign developers and those that fueled the party. They opened up the flood gates for everything with no regard for future planning and impact on Caymanians. Joey try go sit your dumb ass down and ask Dart for the solutions to share with Jay since they love Cayman so much.
cig decoded:
we have done nothing and have no plan in place.
welcome to wonderland
There might be a bit of futility in this because:
1) very, very few people will want to take public transportation because of convenience, and the real issue of first and last mile
2) we have a firehose pouring more and more people into Cayman each month.
Has the Deloitte report been released to the public? I’m sure we would like to know what it says, even if only the executive summary and conclusions.
Let me guess: start with small buses like the taxis we have now, start free, work up to a per ride fare or monthly card, and if demand warrants expand to proper busses. Run a couple of well traveled routes, more frequently during rush hour.
Where’s my 100K – I’ll write this up for half the price.
CNS: Here’s the link to the report. It’s also linked in the story and will soon be available in the CNS Library
It was $200k. Only one mention of bicycles in the report, in regards to 1% of students riding to East End School in context of school busing.
If Cayman had clearly-marked, safe and congruous bike/scooter paths, as featured in other modern urban areas, tens of thousands of residents and tourists could forgo driving, buses, and vehicles most of the time – improving air quality, personal fitness/happiness, and alleviating traffic congestion. There shouldn’t be any stigma against more affordable, and greener transport. It’s not expensive to make it safe…about $10k per road mile in fixed costs using normal Alibaba reflective gripping paint and bollard suppliers. Use the minimum security prisoners to paint it on.
Thanks for the link, CNS. I read the report. Well done Deloitte, but they don’t propose much more than I did above, they just go on and on about it (well, you have to, for $200K) – been there, done that.
Can’t risk pissing off the Caymanians (2003 versions) and their offspring who all drive the buses and taxis.
So they are going to merge the one Government Dept. DVDL, that was functioning well with the other F—-d up ones so They can F— that one up too. Brilliant.
It’s not friggin rocket science. Like everything else, it’s a political football because no one wants to be the one to piss off a block of voters, which just happens to be the only solution.
Why not just employ some/most of the current (voting) taxi drivers for the public trans?
Because they can’t drive for shit. Some of us value our lives and have families to think of.