Police attend 139 crashes during Easter operation
(CNS): During the RCIPS Easter road safety campaign, between 22 March and 5 April, police officers attended 139 road collisions, three of which were major crashes causing the death of two drivers. Two men working on the Linford Pierson Highway were also hit by a speeding car. Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that officers issued 153 speeding tickets, 14 drivers were fined for using a mobile phone while driving, and 15 were prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers also ticketed 101 people for driving with excessive tint and 208 for expired registration or unlicensed vehicles. Based on figures released by police last month, there have now been almost 750 reported collisions on Cayman’s roads since the start of 2024, an average of around seven crashes per day.
Ebanks said that the RCIPS had a strong traffic enforcement presence during the holiday period but was also focused on crime. Officers also worked with communities in partnership with other agencies and regularly patrolled campsites to ensure that people were safe. A command post was set up in North Side, near the main camping areas, and was staffed round the clock over the Easter weekend. Officers also visited a number of businesses and conducted patrols in residential areas.
The police helicopter provided aerial mapping of campsites to improve patrols and response. It also provided up-to-date information along the coastlines of all three islands to support the Cayman Islands Coast Guard operations. During this time, there was one serious report of violent crime at a campsite and several reports of loud music.
Nevertheless, Ebanks said the overall activity at campsites was conducted safely by members of the public.
“We are once again thanking the public for being responsible over the course of the Easter weekend, helping to create a safe environment for everyone who engaged in camping activities and other Easter traditions,” he said “This marks another Easter where our officers have noted very few issues of concern, and this can only happen with the cooperation of the public.”
He also noted that the police had worked alongside the Public Lands Commission, the Department of Environment, the Department of Environmental Health and the National Roads Authority, who all played a part in ensuring an enjoyable, safe and environmentally responsible Easter.
“The RCIPS remained focused on areas that posed the most risk to the public,” Ebanks added.
Between the tourists confused driving and the Jamaicans driving like there in a F1 race.
Driving in Cayman now sucks.
Police are shit and don’t do much, Laws don’t punish enough.
blah blah, down vote me. Still know it’s true.
The RCIPS needs to focus on the most dangerous place on Cayman’s roads and thats the three way stop at the end of Aspiration Drive and Fairbanks Road. There’s a steady running of the three stops signs, hourly, day and night; with children and adults walking the area regularly from school and the public excessive track.
Why can’t the RCIPS put one patrol car there for five days straight so the danger can be curbed?
Because if the cops don’t consistently enforce the law, nothing will change anyway.
An average of seven crashes a day makes it clear a 14 day campaign isn’t enough.. albeit a good start. Make this an ongoing campaign until our road safety statistics improve, please RCIPS!
These hundreds of recorded incidents imply hundreds more of undetected, and when viewed quantifiably, provides the public with illustrative verifying data that the RCIPS isn’t convincingly deterring anything. Kurt needs to either get straight, or be replaced.
Since everything has gone up over the last few years, why don’t they do something with cell phone use etc. Instead of $150 fines, use $300 for first offense, then double it for subsequent. If there’s no losing of license, punish the wallets of idiots.
They’re expecting the figures to get better? I mean, if you can still drive for months with no license plate, blue/green/red headlights, bits of vehicle hanging off, all without being stopped, what they expect?
More evidence of the poor driving habits on the Islands. Oh wait, drivers are tested and sold drivers’ licenses by DVDL. Hmm, therein lies one of the problems.
How about we make the driving test harder, and retest people every 5-10 years. Oh, and NO TRANSFERS!
The funding public deserves to know how many full-time traffic officers comprise that enforcement division, who is in charge of that area of responsibility, how they report to us, eg. how many non-accident scene traffic stops and tickets written are being performed per day? Those are the important transparency metrics that always seem to go missing. RCIPS community patrols, dispersal, and visibility remain conspicuously underperforming, despite repeated assurances that they will be stepped up.
There was a whole string of break-ins along Governor’s Harbour concurrent with the entitled Easter Beach encampments, and an arrest made. That’s not normal. Why isn’t that in the report?
How many persons who ran in to light poles late at night were not breathalyzed?
Please release more details. How many of these accidents were due to excessive speeding vs not following road code, like indicating your intent and just bad driving? How many did not include alcohol etc. These number don’t mean anything without detailed data.
Nothing will change as long as we keep our current standards for the roads. Change the regulations.
Guess those drivers never took the pledge.
so the optional pledge didn’t work?????
classic stuff from the police farce.