Police attend 139 crashes during Easter operation

The RCIPS attends a crash on Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): During the RCIPS Easter road safety campaign, between 22 March and 5 April, police officers attended 139 road collisions, three of which were major crashes causing the death of two drivers. Two men working on the Linford Pierson Highway were also hit by a speeding car. Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that officers issued 153 speeding tickets, 14 drivers were fined for using a mobile phone while driving, and 15 were prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers also ticketed 101 people for driving with excessive tint and 208 for expired registration or unlicensed vehicles. Based on figures released by police last month, there have now been almost 750 reported collisions on Cayman’s roads since the start of 2024, an average of around seven crashes per day.

Ebanks said that the RCIPS had a strong traffic enforcement presence during the holiday period but was also focused on crime. Officers also worked with communities in partnership with other agencies and regularly patrolled campsites to ensure that people were safe. A command post was set up in North Side, near the main camping areas, and was staffed round the clock over the Easter weekend. Officers also visited a number of businesses and conducted patrols in residential areas.

The police helicopter provided aerial mapping of campsites to improve patrols and response. It also provided up-to-date information along the coastlines of all three islands to support the Cayman Islands Coast Guard operations. During this time, there was one serious report of violent crime at a campsite and several reports of loud music.

Nevertheless, Ebanks said the overall activity at campsites was conducted safely by members of the public.

“We are once again thanking the public for being responsible over the course of the Easter weekend, helping to create a safe environment for everyone who engaged in camping activities and other Easter traditions,” he said “This marks another Easter where our officers have noted very few issues of concern, and this can only happen with the cooperation of the public.”

He also noted that the police had worked alongside the Public Lands Commission, the Department of Environment, the Department of Environmental Health and the National Roads Authority, who all played a part in ensuring an enjoyable, safe and environmentally responsible Easter.

“The RCIPS remained focused on areas that posed the most risk to the public,” Ebanks added.