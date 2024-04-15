At least two stabbed at bar on Dump Road

(CNS): A 40-year-old resident of Bodden Town has been arrested and charged with wounding for allegedly stabbing at least two people at one of the bars on Seymour Road, aka Dump Road, in the industrial area of George Town in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police did not identify which of the bars was the location of the attack.

Officers who attended the scene arrested the suspect after learning that several people had gone to the hospital in private cars. At the hospital, officers spoke with two victims who stated they had been attacked by the man. They have since been treated and discharged.

The arrested man was taken to the detention centre, where he was charged. He is expected to appear in court today.