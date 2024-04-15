Suspect dealers arrested in two drug busts

(CNS): A 21-year-old resident of West Bay and a 29-year-old resident of Bodden Town were arrested last week on suspicion of dealing cocaine following two separate drug busts. The first happened on Wednesday, 10 April, during a joint operation by the RCIPS and Customs and Border Control. A driver was detained during a vehicle stop on Esterley Tibbets Highway and taken to his address in West Bay, where a search warrant was executed. He was subsequently arrested for consumption, possession and intent to supply both ganja and cocaine.

On Thursday, 11 April, another search was conducted at a residential address in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, where the second man was arrested for suspected consumption, possession and intent to supply ganja and cocaine, as well as money laundering.

The police did not say if the men had been charged or released on bail.