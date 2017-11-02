Opposition calls for single pay healthcare

(CNS): Both Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and opposition MLA Chris Saunders have called for a universal healthcare system for Cayman as a way of dealing with the mounting challenges and costs of healthcare provision. During the budget debate Wednesday, Miller pointed to statistics in CIMA’s 2016 annual report that indicates the local health insurance sector collected more than $245 million in premiums from the public and paid out less than $125 million in claims, ending the year with profits exceeding $51 million from healthcare payments, while government and CINICO — ultimately the public purse — picks up the slack for people the private sector will not cover.

During his response to the government’s budget and statements last week, Miller said that healthcare was in a mess. He said the “managerial incompetence and inadequacies at the ministerial level and the Health Services Authority” needed to be addressed, funded and eliminated, but government had not made the necessary provision, nor did it appear to be implementing recommendations made by the auditor general in this budget.

“Neither the budget documents nor the three speeches mention any of the recommendations made by the auditor general in the report, all of which were endorsed and supported by the Public Accounts Committee, and we anxiously await the government minute response, which is past due,” he said, adding that the opposition welcomed the review of CINICO but it was time to go to a single payer system.

Pointing to the figures in the CIMA report and the profits made by the sector, he said that “the health insurance providers, in spite of their weeping and wailing, are not losing money and the premiums collected are not small”.

He raised more concerns about the cash allocated to cover the health services budget for the next two years and suggested it was unrealistic, given the expenses incurred already in this financial period. He suggested some allocations appear to have been “adjusted to produce a surplus, rather than reflect the true cost that should be budgeted”.

By way of one example, he said medical care for indigent people has increased by just $2 in 2018, compared to the original budget for 2017, while there is no increase in 2019. “Given the lack of opportunities for elderly Caymanians to get employed through provisions in this budget cycle, it is a pretty safe bet that the number of Caymanians certified as indigent for healthcare will likely increase during this two-year budget cycle.”

Saunders, who was the second person to respond in the budget debate, echoed Miller’s sentiment about the need for some type of single national insurance system to deal with health. Reflecting on anecdotes and his own experiences of problems people face when they get sick getting the cover they need, he said the whole country needed to settle the question over whether or not healthcare is a right or a benefit.

He pointed out that an average person can pay into a private sector health policy all their working lives but minute they retire at 65, when need it most, they will have no insurance and will need to turn to CINICO when most vulnerable.

“We have allowed the private sector to cherry pick, make all the profit when a person is young and healthy and then leave the taxpayers of this country to bear the burden when the person most needs healthcare in later life,” Saunders said, adding that it was time for government to begin looking at universal healthcare.

He said he had worked for large companies throughout his career because “I’m fat”, and small firms could not cover the cost of his healthcare. He noted that small businesses also struggle to pay the premiums when they rise as employees get sick. Whether people liked it or not, he said, government had to look at the way it is approaching health care.

Recounting his own near death experience as a result of what he said was a misdiagnosis at the George Town hospital, he said that he had been hard on staff at the HSA during the recent Public Accounts Committee hearing because when accountants get it wrong people go bankrupt, when lawyers do people go to jail, but when doctors do people die.

