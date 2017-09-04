RCIPS ‘visibility initiative’ nets 37

(CNS): Police officers made 37 arrests Wednesday, 32 of which were for court warrants for failures to appear or defaults on traffic matters. The RCIPS said that in its second monthly “visibility initiative” on 30 August, “all officers throughout the RCIPS, both uniform and detective, donned the red stripes and hit the streets to serve warrants, enforce traffic laws and perform foot patrols”.

In addition to the court warrants, officers made two arrests for burglary, one for ganja possession, one for making a false statement, and an extradition warrant.

“All of us were out in uniform, including our detectives, to be more visible to the community as we cleared outstanding warrants for the court and enforced the laws we need to regulate our roads,” said Superintendent Robert Graham in a release from the RCIPS. “We had a busy and productive day.”

Two traffic operations were conducted during the afternoon, one along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the old Hyatt Hotel, and a second on Shamrock Road near Red Bay. During these operations eighteen tickets were issued for expired registration, excessive tint, failing to display registration plates and failing to wear seatbelts. Representatives from the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) also took part in these traffic operations.

Foot patrols were also conducted in several neighbourhoods around the island, including throughout central George Town, Kings Road in West Bay, and Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town. Officers spoke with community residents in these neighbourhoods and listened to their concerns, some of whom invited officers in for a drink because of the heat.

“It never fails that every time you walk through an area and meet and with people you hear something you didn’t know — social news, developments, and anything could be important later,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, who patrolled several neighbourhoods in central George Town. “We look forward to increasing our community policing contingent precisely so we can do more of this.”

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention