Police rescue boat at Stingray City
(CNS): The RCIPS is reminding all boat operators to make sure they have adequate safety equipment on board, after the Joint Marine Unit had to rescue a commercial boat that was taking in water on Thursday. The police said that sometime after 6:00pm on 31 August, the two JMU vessels, the Niven D and Tornado, responded to a distress call of a boat in the area of Stingray City and towed the vessel with all its crew and passengers safely ashore.
Polce said that when they reached the distressed vessel, they found one crew member and four passengers on board, all of whom were in good health, and safely towed the vessel to a local docking station. The RCIPS did not reveal the size of the rescued boat or the nature of its operations.
Acting Police Inspector Damenian Maxwell (Marine Commander) said they were pleased that everyone was found safe and well. “However, boat operators are reminded that having adequate safety equipment on board is crucial, as things can go wrong quickly at sea,” he stated. “We also ask that boat operators take special care in ensuring that their vessels are properly examined and in good working order prior to deploying. You are responsible for the safety of your passengers.”
Category: Local News
People owning and operating boats needs to know about boating and how to handle everything that can happen while boating, and not panic over every little thing .
I have been on the boat loaded with people and had the exhaust system break , and all I did was just told the people to stay forward to get the exhaust port above the water while I repaired it . I had the seacock hose to break , that’s the intake for salt water to cool the engine , that has a valve that you can turn of , all I did was to turn it off and did my repair .
That’s why it’s important to carry tools and spear parts on the boat . But most of all you have to learn how to do those kind of repairs just like knowing how to command your boat .
But I think that the time has come that Government should start making Legislation on boating because I have seen from long time ago that there are too many people that are buying a boat and don’t know anything about it or the ocean .
Sharkey.. First , We think its time Government started to make legislation on motor vehicle driving , because too many people are buying cars and don’t know anything about driving them , or the road….
