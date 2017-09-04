Police rescue boat at Stingray City

(CNS): The RCIPS is reminding all boat operators to make sure they have adequate safety equipment on board, after the Joint Marine Unit had to rescue a commercial boat that was taking in water on Thursday. The police said that sometime after 6:00pm on 31 August, the two JMU vessels, the Niven D and Tornado, responded to a distress call of a boat in the area of Stingray City and towed the vessel with all its crew and passengers safely ashore.

Polce said that when they reached the distressed vessel, they found one crew member and four passengers on board, all of whom were in good health, and safely towed the vessel to a local docking station. The RCIPS did not reveal the size of the rescued boat or the nature of its operations.

Acting Police Inspector Damenian Maxwell (Marine Commander) said they were pleased that everyone was found safe and well. “However, boat operators are reminded that having adequate safety equipment on board is crucial, as things can go wrong quickly at sea,” he stated. “We also ask that boat operators take special care in ensuring that their vessels are properly examined and in good working order prior to deploying. You are responsible for the safety of your passengers.”

