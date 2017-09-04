New law boosts trade mark registrations

(CNS Business): Since the Trade Marks Law came into effect 1 August 2017, modernising legislation which originally dates from the 1970s, the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) has received 50% of the total number of applications to register trade marks usually submitted in a year. As of 29 August, the office had received more than 150 applications compared to around 300 annually, with the first registration under the new law for the Sir Turtle logo used by the Department of Tourism (DoT).

Category: Local News, Politics