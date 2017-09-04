RCIPS ‘visibility initiative’ nets 37
(CNS): Police officers made 37 arrests Wednesday, 32 of which were for court warrants for failures to appear or defaults on traffic matters. The RCIPS said that in its second monthly “visibility initiative” on 30 August, “all officers throughout the RCIPS, both uniform and detective, donned the red stripes and hit the streets to serve warrants, enforce traffic laws and perform foot patrols”.
In addition to the court warrants, officers made two arrests for burglary, one for ganja possession, one for making a false statement, and an extradition warrant.
“All of us were out in uniform, including our detectives, to be more visible to the community as we cleared outstanding warrants for the court and enforced the laws we need to regulate our roads,” said Superintendent Robert Graham in a release from the RCIPS. “We had a busy and productive day.”
Two traffic operations were conducted during the afternoon, one along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the old Hyatt Hotel, and a second on Shamrock Road near Red Bay. During these operations 18 tickets were issued for expired registration, excessive tint, failing to display registration plates and failing to wear seatbelts. Representatives from the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) also took part in these traffic operations.
Foot patrols were also conducted in several neighbourhoods around the island, including throughout central George Town, Kings Road in West Bay, and Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town. Officers spoke with community residents in these neighbourhoods and listened to their concerns, some of whom invited officers in for a drink because of the heat.
“It never fails that every time you walk through an area and meet with people you hear something you didn’t know — social news, developments, and anything could be important later,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, who patrolled several neighbourhoods in central George Town. “We look forward to increasing our community policing contingent precisely so we can do more of this.”
Don’t forget these Hidiats with bright red headlamps and pink foglights, jeez
Keep this up once a week RCIP. CIG needs to make the BUDGET for this type POLICING. Then we will have no more Jerk Stand Robberies!
Great job. Keep it up! I hope police also determines at the same time the immigration status and that Immigration enforcements steps it up and performs random checks with companies to determine their employees permit status and that they also deal with the overstayers etc. !
“visibility initiative” Why not simply call it High Profile Policing as they tend to do in the real world.
ANY crime is a crime that needs to be addressed, whoever feels that it is unimportant when major crimes are not always solved immediately. It is not that easy to get a conviction if there is a few holes in evidence. There’s always a smart ass lawyer that will look for this discrepancy. This is what he charges thousands of 💰💰to do. 90% of the time he knows the defendant is guilty. So please people, I understand your frustration but don’t constantly criticise RCIPS. They can’t do right for doing wrong with you all. A lot of you know who these criminals are. Be a good law abiding citizen and step up and name them, anonymously if you wish to do so. Don’t think that the Police know everything and you shouldn’t be doing the job they are paid for. A large percentage of solved crime is secured by the help of the general public.
Outdated stickers, excessive tint ????
In the mean time red bay jerk place got robbed.
Surely you can’t expect them to be at ALL possible locations, where a robbery could take place.
Not only is that is impossible, but the criminals would surely avoid that spot if there is police presence and simply go rob somewhere else.
RCIPS have much they can improve but they have also done good work in some areas.
No matter what, they can’t win. Someone will always feel they should be elsewhere.
Yeah! I bet the robbers are upstanding citizens who have their vehicle registration current and they don’t drive around breaking the law with excessively dark tint on their windows. They probably have no previous convictions either.
Total waste of time for the police to be proactive and enforce the the law and to show the island they have beefed up presence for the safety and security of Cayman’s citizens.
They should be guarding jerk chicken stands.
Typical decline of a society that is being destroyed by crime, religious fanatics and politicians that absolutely do not care.
The only thing police can do is issue traffic tickets……..
Armed police on every corner of the street IS the only solution.
Good job RCIP! Please keep it up. Police presence and enforcement of laws needs to be a daily activity.
