Man from India died this morning

(CNS): In response to a 911 call early this morning, police and emergency personnel went to the waterfront in the vicinity of Eden Rock, where a man was found unresponsive at the rear of the dive shop. The 37-year-old man from India was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the person who made the 911 call just past 3:40am on Wednesday, 20 September, reported a medical emergency.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222. Police are still on scene conducting enquiries.

CNS note: The police initially reported that the deceased man was from Nepal.

