Resident dies at 7 Mile public beach
(CNS): A 68-year-old-resident died this morning after getting into difficulty on Seven Mile Beach. Police said emergency services were called to the beach location shortly after 8:30am following a report that the man was in distress. CNS understands that the man was in the water when he was found unresponsive and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Why doesn’t Cayman have life guards on it’s public beaches?
We are so sorry cant do much for him this morning. Thanks to all the beach vendors who was helping him. RIP