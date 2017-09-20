CIG and Dart enable evacuees to bring pets

(CNS): People evacuating from British Overseas Territories who want to bring their pet dogs and cats can do so even if the animals do not meet the current import conditions, thanks to emergency provisions approved by Cabinet and the generosity of Dart Real Estate, which has provided a facility to house them at no charge to government. No pets have been relocated to the Cayman Islands from Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands or the Turks and Caicos Islands since the passage of Hurricane Irma, Director of Agriculture Adrian Estwick told CNS Monday.

However, in anticipation of such requests, Ministry of Education, Youth and Agriculture presented Cabinet with a proposal about providing temporary shelter to undocumented pets brought by evacuees from hurricane stricken BOTs. (See related story here)

Now that this has been approved, the Department of Agriculture (DoA) has commissioned a temporary quarantine facility for dogs and cats that do not meet the current import conditions, which are: permanent identification with a microchip, current rabies vaccination, current rabies antibody titre test to check for protective antibodies against rabies, and treatment against internal and external parasites (ticks and tapeworms).

According to the ministry, Dart Real Estate has provided the facility to house the animals at no charge to government in an effort to assist hurricane evacuees during this challenging time. This facility, the location of which remains undisclosed for safetly reason, has a full perimeter security fence and an internal fenced area that would be suitable for exercising the animals. A section of the building is air-conditioned and partitioned and would be suitable for housing the animals.

The DoA said that those animals that fully meet current import requirements can be released immediately. Pets that only require tick and tapeworm treatment can be treated and released after 24 hours.

For pets with proof of current rabies vaccination but no rabies titre test, the DoA will perform the tests and release the animals on receiving successful results. The time the animals must spend in quarantine is results-based with a minimum expected period being 14 days, the DoA said.

Pets with no proof of rabies vaccination will be vaccinated and spend a minimum of 44 days in quarantine. Thirty days after the vaccination, the DoA will perform the rabies titre test and release the animals on receiving successful results.

Dogs classified as prohibited breeds under the current Animals Law and Regulations, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated for rabies or not, will have to remain in quarantine until they are exported.

Animals belonging to BOT evacuees which have entered the quarantine directly via non-BOT countries will be assessed in the same way but the duration of quarantine will be a minimum of 90 days from the date of the blood draw which resulted in a successful titre result.

As a goodwill gesture, the Cayman Islands Government will be responsible for the daily maintenance costs of running the quarantine facility, such as feeding, walking and cleaning the animals, and providing 24-hour security. The pet owners will be financially responsible for all procedures required for their animal to qualify for quarantine and the provision of routine preventative medications, such as heartworm prevention, while in quarantine.

The Ministry and Department of Agriculture thanjs Dart Real Estate for the quick response in providing a quarantine facility free of charge and the various animal welfare organisations and individuals that have assisted with donations or loans of supplies needed for the facility.

For general information on the quarantine facility, please contact Brian Crichlow, Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture at [email protected] or (345) 947-3090. Anyone wanting to import pets can request the paperwork by emailing [email protected].

Category: Local News