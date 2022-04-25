Search still on for missing ganja boat crew

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard, police and fire service continued searching Saturday for missing crew members after a ganja boat capsized in local waters Friday and one man was rescued. The first report received by the CICG was of packages floating in the general area of Governor’s Harbour Channel. The coastguard and fire service were dispatched to the area and searched the North Sound between Star Fish Point in North Side and Barkers in West Bay and recovered a number of packages, which police have confirmed was ganja.

Just after 1pm, as the search continued in the Blowers area, officers on board the CIFS vessel located a man floating in the water among several more packages of drugs. He was recovered from the water and immediately rendered first aid before being taken to shore and on to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The CICG, CIFS and the RCIPS helicopter then began to search for the other people who the police were told were on board when the vessel capsized, but so far no one else has been found. The search stopped overnight and resumed Saturday morning.