Opposition begins slating gov’t before taking seats

(CNS): The independent candidates who are now resigned to sitting on the opposition benches have made a number of allegations against members of the government, even before they are sworn in. Setting the tone for what may be an acrimonious parliament after the CDP and PPM cut a deal to form a government with independent members, Alva Suckoo circulated a press release Monday night saying the Friday night deal with McKeeva Bush fell apart over his lawsuits and claimed members of the PPM delegation had said McLaughlin’s leadership was “untenable”.

CNS understand that the statement, which raises a number of questions, is not supported by all of the Independents who could be on the opposition benches after the Swearing In Ceremony Wednesday. But the release, which appears to be largely supported by the ‘eastern alliance’ MLAs, suggested that the deal they struck with Bush, in which he would have been the next premier, fell apart because of concern over the lawsuits he has filed against government, even though all parties involved were well aware of the suits before the agreement was made.

The statement does not include any explanation as to why PPM members were not included in those talks, given that they formed the largest group and the Independent members claimed they “made ever [sic] best effort to form a government that reflected the will of the people”.

CNS has asked a number of questions regarding the allegations made by the Independents, particularly about the PPM delegation, comprising Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Moses Kirkconnell. The statement claims that they went to speak with the Independent group and accepted that “McLaughlin’s ability to lead was untenable following the election results where 3 of 5 PPM Cabinet members on the ballot lost their seats”.

The release from the Independents who are choosing to stay in opposition also claims the PPM delegation believed that the election results “were a rejection of the PPM leadership”.

The Independents have not responded to any of our questions about their release and who supports the claims it makes, but representatives from the PPM told CNS that the allegations regarding alleged comments by the PPM delegation are absurd.

The release is critical of the parties and Austin Harris for his decision to “break ranks” and negotiate with the PPM alone. However, since the press release was disseminated, Dwayne Seymour has joined the new government and CNS learned Tuesday morning that Kenneth Bryan has also now offered to serve in the coalition government. CNS has been unable to confirm the position of Chris Saunders, as it is understood the door is still open to him to join the coalition.

The Independents left to from the opposition, then, may be confined to the four eastern alliance MLAs — Ezzard Miller, Arden McLean, Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo.

The press release nevertheless blames the parties for the five days of horsetrading and double-crossing and for forming a government they claim does not reflect the will of the people. The statement further implies that more allegations will follow, as it raised the law suit question again.

“It is clear now that neither the PPM nor the CDP negotiated in good faith and the questions surrounding the outstanding lawsuits remain unanswered. Further details of the five days of negotiation will be revealed later in the appropriate arena, ” the statement reads.

In response to the allegations made in the statement, Premier Alden McLaughlin told CNS on Monday evening that it was neither the CDP nor the PPM that had caused the trouble.

“The Independents who issued the statement should accept that their inability to agree amongst themselves and the obvious unsuitability of any of their number to hold the office of premier are the real reasons why they will sit in the opposition,” he said. “At this stage there is no point in making desperate and unsubstantiated allegations. We who have been elected need to work together and do as each of us pledged, to take this country forward. I commend Mr Austin Harris for his maturity and sense of responsibility in joining our Government of National Unity and agreeing to work with us for the benefit of these beloved islands of ours.”

