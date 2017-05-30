Opposition begins slating gov’t before taking seats
(CNS): The independent candidates who are now resigned to sitting on the opposition benches have made a number of allegations against members of the government, even before they are sworn in. Setting the tone for what may be an acrimonious parliament after the CDP and PPM cut a deal to form a government with independent members, Alva Suckoo circulated a press release Monday night saying the Friday night deal with McKeeva Bush fell apart over his lawsuits and claimed members of the PPM delegation had said McLaughlin’s leadership was “untenable”.
CNS understand that the statement, which raises a number of questions, is not supported by all of the Independents who could be on the opposition benches after the Swearing In Ceremony Wednesday. But the release, which appears to be largely supported by the ‘eastern alliance’ MLAs, suggested that the deal they struck with Bush, in which he would have been the next premier, fell apart because of concern over the lawsuits he has filed against government, even though all parties involved were well aware of the suits before the agreement was made.
The statement does not include any explanation as to why PPM members were not included in those talks, given that they formed the largest group and the Independent members claimed they “made ever [sic] best effort to form a government that reflected the will of the people”.
CNS has asked a number of questions regarding the allegations made by the Independents, particularly about the PPM delegation, comprising Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Moses Kirkconnell. The statement claims that they went to speak with the Independent group and accepted that “McLaughlin’s ability to lead was untenable following the election results where 3 of 5 PPM Cabinet members on the ballot lost their seats”.
The release from the Independents who are choosing to stay in opposition also claims the PPM delegation believed that the election results “were a rejection of the PPM leadership”.
The Independents have not responded to any of our questions about their release and who supports the claims it makes, but representatives from the PPM told CNS that the allegations regarding alleged comments by the PPM delegation are absurd.
The release is critical of the parties and Austin Harris for his decision to “break ranks” and negotiate with the PPM alone. However, since the press release was disseminated, Dwayne Seymour has joined the new government and CNS learned Tuesday morning that Kenneth Bryan has also now offered to serve in the coalition government. CNS has been unable to confirm the position of Chris Saunders, as it is understood the door is still open to him to join the coalition.
The Independents left to from the opposition, then, may be confined to the four eastern alliance MLAs — Ezzard Miller, Arden McLean, Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo.
The press release nevertheless blames the parties for the five days of horsetrading and double-crossing and for forming a government they claim does not reflect the will of the people. The statement further implies that more allegations will follow, as it raised the law suit question again.
“It is clear now that neither the PPM nor the CDP negotiated in good faith and the questions surrounding the outstanding lawsuits remain unanswered. Further details of the five days of negotiation will be revealed later in the appropriate arena, ” the statement reads.
In response to the allegations made in the statement, Premier Alden McLaughlin told CNS on Monday evening that it was neither the CDP nor the PPM that had caused the trouble.
“The Independents who issued the statement should accept that their inability to agree amongst themselves and the obvious unsuitability of any of their number to hold the office of premier are the real reasons why they will sit in the opposition,” he said. “At this stage there is no point in making desperate and unsubstantiated allegations. We who have been elected need to work together and do as each of us pledged, to take this country forward. I commend Mr Austin Harris for his maturity and sense of responsibility in joining our Government of National Unity and agreeing to work with us for the benefit of these beloved islands of ours.”
Press Release from the Independents on the formation of the new government, 29 May 2017
Arden is the root of the problem. Too much ego and stubbornness. This is his last term for sure.
Sit down Alva, be a good doggy.
I’m getting confused about the definition of independent? Is it actually a group? Is a group not a few independents together? Or is an independent someone who is by them self?
To have the most capable and proven candidate (Marco archer) not elected again, makes me wonder about the ability of the people to vote. To have McKeiva reelected so many times given his past performance and scandals leads me to the same conclusion. To have HARRIS and Bryan elected with no experience and their past police records indicates same.
For the same reason we do not allow children and criminals to vote, we need to ensure that those charged with voting are capable of doing so. What policies are in place to ensure the voters have adequate IQ and ability to analyze candidates and form an intelligent opinion on their voting choices?
If people cannot read and write, should they be allowed to vote and similarly should they be allowed to run? Why are people with alleged criminal behaviors allowed to run and vote?
We test foreigners in English ability before we grant a work permit, should we do the same with the candidates?
Should there be minimum education standards for people running in the elections or should someone with just grade 5 education be allowed to lead our country?
The problem as I see it is that both the voting block and many candidates do not have the skills to perform their duties.
On Monday evening Alden told CNS that it was not CDP nor PPM that caused the trouble . So then I wonder who could have caused the trouble ? I think that it’s impossible for all of the Independents to think alike . This is the kind of results that can be expected from the DR INVOLVEMENT going forward .
Huh?
Someone should explain to Alva what “independent” means. His statement on Austin Harris’ decision to “break ranks” is an oxymoron. If they are truly Independents, each needs to do as they see fit.
I know he’s ticked that his dream of being Deputy Premier slipped through his fingertips but it’s time for him to shut up and get to work.
Newsflash Alva, Dog nyam yuh suppa!
Alva Suckoo needs to resign himself to the fact that he’s not going to be the Deputy Premier working side-by-side with Mr. Bush. Sending out sour grapes press releases only showcases his political immaturity.
Alva, is Arden and Ezzard’s puppet!
I am sorry but I am going to call it as I see it and I might be a little leaning towards PPM.
Can we agree on one FACT!!!
The PPM won the most seats as a group loose or not. What we had in the Independents were essentially 4 batches.
Tara who was leaning PPM
Eastern Alliance with 4 – Alva, Ezzard, Arden and Anthony
Mr. T’s Boys – Austin and Kenneth
Independents – Chris and John John
So what Arden et al was trying to do was to negotiation on behalf of 9, really 8, for the sake of their 4. They want to try to use their 4 solid posts and the other 4 loose post against a solid 8 post PPM group.
They simply overplayed their hand. Alden sent them a shot across their bow with the initial signing with CDP and they did not get the message.
I am sure if they came in a reasonable manner and requested the Deputy Premier along with say 2 or 3 cabinet seats and the rest of Councillor seats we would have a PPM/Ind coalition government today not PPM/CDP because I am fairly certain PPM would love that over CDP would they can’t trust.
Alva, Ezzard, Arden and Anthony this is all on you. Greediness choke puppy now it’s time to choke.
This is the best deal that the country could have gotten. Who in the hell want Arden to be Premier except Arden and his North Side crony? I understand that he, Arden was livid, and fit to be tied on Sunday night when he could not get his way. Now we in East End have to suffer for another 4 years because of his selfishness.
Anybody else tired as rassss of politics!?!?!
Independents had alot of time before the General Election to come together and start a New Party. But noooo … UNITY and keeping voters in the dark as to who will fill the cabinet portfolios, was not in their vocabulary!
So they must deal with the consequences. How can you run a democracy and have no unified plan??? 🤣
Why cant we all just get along…
The word is that the parties were not the issue, it was the chest beating and table pounding of the Eastern Alliance members that shattered the group into pieces. Mac was courted and dragged away from the PPM agreement by them not the other way around so the thought of them having concerns over his lawsuits is ridiculous.
You are absolutely right! What the East End people need to now do is demand that he resign. He is a disgrace.
