‘John-John’ to get seat at Cabinet table

(CNS): Dwayne “John-John” Seymour has joined the PPM-led coalition government and has been offered a Cabinet post, PPM Leader Alden McLaughlin has confirmed. Seymour held a town hall meeting in Bodden Town Monday night, where he asked his constituents if he should take the offer to serve in McLaughlin’s government, and was given a resounding ‘yes’. Having been returned to office in Bodden Town East, ousting incumbent Osbourne “Ozzie” Bodden, it is likely that Seymour will get his social affairs portfolio but it also means that he will be bound by the collective responsibility of Cabinet and the PPM policies.

He last sat in government on the back-benches in the 2009-2012 UDP administration, but held a Cabinet post for a few months with the interim People’s National Party administration in 2013, which held the fort until the elections after McKeeva Bush was arrested. The arrest set in motion the controversial charges, trial and subsequent acquittal of the then UDP leader in relation to the misuse of a government credit card.

Seymour lost his seat in the 2013 election, not least because of the controversies surrounding the Bodden Town dump proposal.

He had his own courtroom challenges during a controversial trial in 2011, when he was accused of using his position of an MLA to avoid arrest following a fight with his wife’s lover. Represented by Steve McField in a well documented case, Seymour was acquitted.

Back on the campaign trail this election as an Independent, Seymour won a decisive victory in BTE. His popular support emerged to a large extent from his emphatic position calling for a freeze on all work permits “on day one”, a policy opposed by his new Cabinet colleagues.

Premier McLaughlin has also confirmed that Austin Harris will be sitting on his backbenches as a ministry councillor, though it is not yet known if that will be in support of Tara Rivers, who is expected to retain her education and employment ministry, which includes gender affairs. If that proves to be the case, there may be significant concern in the community, as Harris pleaded guilty to domestic abuse in 2015 after beating a woman at a social event in a drunken rage, which he claimed he could not remember. However, the conviction was not recorded and Harris received no punishment.

In a social media post last night, Harris announced he would be justifying his move in a radio broadcast on Star 92.7FM on Tuesday evening, in which he will outline the events that “took place over the past five days that lead to my ultimate decision”.

The full Cabinet line-up and backbench supporting candidates are expected to be revealed today in the now firm PPM-led coalition. A mix of CDP and Independent MLAs will be shaping the administration, headed by McLaughlin, who has retained the post of premier for a second term.

If the new line-up holds for the next four years, McLaughlin will have to step down from the top job at the next election, as the Constitution does not allow an individual to serve more than two consecutive terms as premier, though it leaves room for a return provided there is at least a one-term break.

Despite all of the twists and turns over the last five days, the ultimate shape of government closely reflects the original deal made last Friday afternoon, though there are no guarantees it will hold for the next four years.

Cayman Islands voters also got a glimpse of the old days of backroom horsetrading, which underscored the reason why many local politicians favour the concept of party politics rather than the disparate self-interest and lack of leadership shown during the negotiations by MLAs who claimed to be Independent.

