Bryan offers to support coalition
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, who was successfully returned to office after an acrimonious election fight with the former finance minister in George Town Central, has said that he may join the coalition government and that he has offered his services to the PPM and is awaiting a response. Bryan, who is currently facing a seat on the opposition bench, has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday evening to ask his constituents if they want him to become part of the new administration if his offer is accepted by the PPM-led government.
As the twists continue in the aftermath of the very uncertain result delivered by more than 15,000 voters, Bryan is now seeking to support the coalition and boost the number of Independents on the government benches. He told CNS, however, that if the government decides not to accept his offer, he intends to speak to his constituents on Tuesday night about his commitment to them regardless and the efforts he will make to serve “from the opposition benches” if that’s what happens.
The premier has so far shown a willingness to be inclusive of any Independents wishing to support his government. However, Bryan, a former PPM member, was sacked by Alden McLaughlin from his post as political assistant to the premier after he was arrested on assault charges, and obvious animosity still exists between the young MLA and the Progressives.
The PPM may also be concerned about Bryan’s connection to Dr Steve Tomlinson, as there is a strong feeling that his part in this election was a disruptive influence and not one for good. They believe his decision to try to undermine the party system by funding random and very different Independent candidates without any apparent policy strategy was merely an attempt to control government from the outside.
The wealthy former hospital owner and surgeon, who now owns a share in the local paper The Cayman Reporter, wholeheartedly backed Bryan’s campaign. While questions remain over which other succesful Independents can thank Tomlinson for their seat, there is no question that Bryan was dependent on the doctor. Tomlinson, however, has said he will have no power over any of the MLAs elected to government and will not be seeking to inappropriately influence them.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Kenneth better go and sit down in the Opposition box where he belong, and beat up his gum with the other five jokers. I don’t want him no where near the government bench, not after what he done to Marco Archer and for bad mouthing Alden, over the past few months. You don’t expect to cuss out your neighbor and then turn around, and want to borrow their bicycle. He got some nerve!.
After consistently bashing the PPM in his campaign this guy now has the balls to want to offer his support??? He should have thought about that before his low down dirty tactics. Did he actually believe that if he won as a independent that a PPM lead government would consider him if he was elected??? Obviously you are young and the coaching that you received from the T Factor didn’t pay off and as they say you may have won the battle but lost the war…
All I have to say is know your place Kenneth… and next time run a clean campaign and not the dirt that you considered to be a campaign in the 2017 elections. Marco was the clear choice in GTC and one day people will realize this and unfortunately our country will have to pay for this misguided, misinformed and mislead events that oucurred in GTC during the 2017 election.
I hope that this is a lesson learned and if you run again that you consider that you should only run your campaign on what is best for the country and and not on personal attacks. You have now been placed in to a position that will make it next near impossible for you to deliver on all the campaign promises that you made during your campaign. How will this benefit the people which elected you to only be on the backbench, object to all of polices which the government brings to the house but not actually be able to influence and develop these polices. My hope is that you will take the next four years to study the good and the bad, watch and learn, understand what it means to be a statesman and to put our country first. If you are able to accomplish these things you will be a better representative and person come 2021.
Just keep it clean moving forward, find solutions and not just find problems with what is presented by the government as if this continues you unfortunately are apart of the problem and serve no real purpose.
Poor old Kenneth is like so many of “brilliant Caymanians” Ezzard and dem tell us about who can’t get jobs but in fact they are unemployable for a whole slew of reasons…..except as politicians. What gainful employment lasting any significant time has Bernie Bush ever had???
Did he at least graduate high school, I mean what education does this fella have?
Nothing but nothing but trouble….
What a big joke.
LMAO! Hmm, not sure how to respond to this, 1st Austin, then John John, now this donkey.
Please don’t let him anywhere near an office. Make him sit across the bench for 4 years.
Mind you he’s making more money eh than he’s ever made before 130k plus. Maybe you could give him a job at the dump, or at least photocopying paper for Mac at the LA building.
What a joker wannabe
He is trying to be like Seymour only differe Dwayne Seymour was approached by the government not the other way aroun. Lol
Is this guy for real??!! A real joker. kmt
Ironically Kenny seems from his latest video to have morphed into Marco Archer.
Minus the intelligence.
we don’t want, or need him!
Man has no shame – will happily turn his coat and offer to work for a man he openly despises – and in exchange for what? A seat on the other side of the room?.
At this rate the opposition is going to consist of Ezzard and Arden. The Independents proud press release in which they said they were all standing firm to reflect the will of the people just demonstrates how disorganised and uncoordinated they are.
Oh you mean do the same thing that Alden has just done with McKeeva? Hmmmm .. pot calling the kettle black!
I wonder how David Wight feels as much as he has cussed CDP/McKeeva – to know that now he’s in bed with them all.
So amusing.
I am so glad that Dr Tomlinson and Kenneth’s true colors came to light by the end of the negotiation process. We don’t need people like that anywhere in our Government. They represent their own interests, not the island’s.
OK supporters here’s the scoop:
1)My benefactor gave me money for the election.
2)Elections are over and my benefactor has closed his cheque book.
3)I now have to live on a MLA salary which, although it might seem like a lot to you, is actually much less that what my benefactor was giving me.
4)I’m not going to give you any of my salary, and if I’m not in government then I’m not going to get any hush money to pass on to you.
5)Where can we get money to keep you in the manner to which you have become accustomed?
6)Can any of you pretend to be seamen?
7)Tell me to join PPM and I will see how many of you I can get on the pauper list.
8)Remember it’s less than 4 years before the handouts start up again to stay strong.
Any questions?
So he gets rid of Marco Archer, PPM’s best Finance Minister … and now he want to offer them his services??? 🤣
Thats politics for ya!
Let him sit on the opposition benches. He deserves no say.
Let him sit on the floor.
In the parking lot.
No way Moses and Alden, let him sit on the sidelines after the chaos he has brought our electoral process. He is no good for Cayman.
If they take him into the group they are fools. He would stab them in the back the first chance he got. Plus it would give Dr Tomlinson a mole in the government. After using money and handouts to cheatingly beat Marco Archer, doing the island a great disservice, he does not deserve it. Plus, every deal he and Dr T tried to hash out did not include PPM members, so why include him????
Exactly! He has NOTHING to offer. Not a damn thing. The best thing he could have done for the country was stay out of politics.
LOL, what a joke this guy is… he can’t even get his own life sorted out and now he is being paid to sort out ours??
Cause una fools put him there duh
At the moment there is not a “Premier”! The swearing-in is tomorrow.
Dude, are you smokin somethin?
No he sells it remember!
GTC has been fooled by this ‘Mouth piece’ and let down the best finance minister we had in history! WTH is his qualifications to be a MLA let alone a minister!
He “offered his services”. 😂 What the hell does he think he can bring to the table? He is lucky he got elected because he’s barely employable elsewhere.
I hope that Alden doesn’t pick up this loose cannon to add to his team.
Sit down and be quiet.
Mr. Bryan, my question is why you are not reaching out to the Premier instead of the Deputy Premier elect?
here we go go
Wow. Speechless.
