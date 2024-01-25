Consumer bill finally on parliament’s agenda

(CNS): Speaker of the House Sir Alden McLaughlin has notified MPs that the third meeting of the 2023-2024 session of parliament will start at 10:00am on Monday, 26 February. Because of the need to pass the 2024/2025 budget, MPs will be presented with several pieces of legislation at this first meeting of 2024 that weren’t addressed during the last meeting of 2023. While many of the bills relate to the financial sector, one piece of legislation has ordinary residents at its heart.

The Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill, 2023 is a long-awaited law that should, for the first time here, give shoppers and people purchasing services a right of redress when things go wrong.

The proposed legislation states that it “aims to promote and advance the social and economic welfare of consumers through the protection of their rights and interests from fraud and unfair practices in relation to the purchase of products or services. Additionally, it establishes a Consumer Affairs Commission for the redressal of consumer complaints.”

The objective of the proposed law, which would apply to anyone engaged in a trade or business, is to establish a legal framework for the achievement and maintenance of a consumer market that is fair, efficient and responsible.

It aims to promote fair business practices and protect consumers from “unfair, unconscionable or otherwise improper trade practices and deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct”, among other things. The law is designed to improve consumer awareness and information and encourage responsible and informed consumer choice and behaviour. It will also provide an “accessible, effective and efficient system of redress for consumers”.

Although the bill was published in October last year, members of the public can still lobby their MPs to either support the legislation or suggest changes to improve the law.

Any new legislation that the government wants to pass during the next meeting of parliament, which is just a month away, must be gazetted by Friday. Government motions or private members’ motions must also be submitted to parliament by 5:00pm tomorrow.

According to a release from the parliament announcing this meeting, the government has already filed two motions with the clerk for the Business Committee’s review, including a “Motion to Establish a Fuel Review Select Committee” filed by Planning Minister Jay Ebanks.

If put onto an order paper and passed, the motion would result in only the second Select Committee in recent parliamentary history. The first was the Select Committee on the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which ran into trouble almost from the start. When it was convened one year ago, MPs seemed unable to agree on a way forward, and CNS has been unable to confirm if the committee has met since.

The other government motion, filed by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, is calling for the issuance of a deed of indemnity to the Cayman Airways Board of Directors.

Officials from the parliament said that all of the documents, including the business paper, motions and bills, will be made available this week on the House of Parliament’s website.

The proceedings can be viewed on CIGTV and Radio Cayman. The public is also invited to view the proceedings live from the public gallery at the House of Parliament after signing in with security.