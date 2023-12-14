Sir Alden challenges the reality of UPM budget

House Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin (from social media)

(CNS): The new speaker of the House, Sir Alden McLaughlin, challenged the reality of the government’s budget Wednesday when he took his seat in the chamber as a member of Finance Committee. He suggested the United People’s Movement had “fixed the numbers” to match what they had needed, but it was not a real budget.

As MPs questioned ministers on the Cayman Islands’ largest-ever spending plan, first drawn up when Wayne Panton was at the helm and had tried to rein in costs, then taken over by the current premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, it became clear that the budget had changed in the last few weeks.

It also appears there is some intent to spend even more than the amounts reflected in the documents.

As Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan explained the budget allocations for his portfolio, he told members asking questions about the difference in spending levels on marketing from this year to next and to 2025 that the reductions had been directed by Panton, who had asked ministers to reduce their spending requests. However, he said that more money would be found if it was needed.

Bryan also said that an allocation for Cayman Airways’ operational costs for international flights could be increased at a later date as, again, the budget might not be sufficient because of the direction to cut expenditure.

McLaughlin said that he supported the needs of Cayman Airways but queried what the tourism minister had said. “I interpret what the minister just said as saying listen, this budget isn’t real; we’ve just fixed the numbers as best we can because this is what we’re stuck with,” he told his colleagues.

“The financial secretary was at pains at the start of Finance Committee to assure us that he saw no real risk of any deficit. But my experience over the years, particularly those terrible years starting in 2008 with the global recession, causes me to immediately start to worry about how many of the other budgets are a stab in the dark, a hope and a prayer that things are going to work out.

“I hope that’s not really the case because if it is, I really fear what’s going to happen over the course of the next couple of years,” he added.

Expressing his appreciation that the current premier had just inherited a situation that was, in many ways, “foisted upon” her, he said he was nevertheless “really worried about how realistic these numbers are to achieve what is set out in the budget documents”.

McLaughlin said that some comfort could be taken from the fact that, speaking from experience, the vast majority of projects that are set to be started by the current government would not get done during the two-year cycle because of the system. But he continued to express his concerns directly to the premier, who was sitting as the Finance Committee chairperson, that the budget may not be real across the board, as he sought reassurances that they were.

O’Connor-Connolly sought to reassure McLaughlin by stating that “two negatives sometimes make a positive in politics” and that supplementary appropriations could be made, if proven necessary, up to 5%. She said that the budget was “an annual estimate”, but there had been “no fidgeting with the budget on my part”.

The premier noted that no one ever gets the budget they want and said she had confidence that the tourism minister had proven he was able to do wonders with whatever budget he had.

During the course of the budget debate and from the start of Finance Committee on Wednesday, there have been indirect hints and ambiguous remarks made by several members that the budget Panton had been pressing for was far tighter than the one that made it before parliament.

While it’s not clear what has gone up and what has gone down, the former premier, currently at home with broken ribs and unable to defend himself, has served as a useful scapegoat for those on the new government front bench, whether for budgeting too much or too little.