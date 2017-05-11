Gunman sticks up liquor store

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a masked armed robbery who escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash early Thursday morning after robbing Reflections Food 4 Less on MacLendon Drive in George Town. The RCIPS said that a man with his face covered and armed with what appeared to be a handgun entered the shop and demanded cash. The 911 centre was called a few minutes later, just after 4am today (11 May).

The robber made off with in the direction of the Mango Tree Bar and Restaurant on Crewe Road. No shots were fired and no one was harmed in the incident.

Police said the witnesses described the robber as about 5’5” tall, with a light brown complexion. He was wearing a black shirt over his head and a cap on his head.

The incident is now under investigation by detectives in George Town CID. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be made to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police