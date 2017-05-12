Cops cleared in fatal shooting

(CNS): The police officers who shot and killed a suspect during an operation in George Town in January have been cleared and will not face any criminal charges following the conclusion of an external investigation. Norvel Barrett (34), who was in Cayman illegally, was gunned down by armed officers in the early hours of 6 January at a house in Windsor Park following reports he was armed with a weapon. The police had arrived at the location with a search warrant suspecting he had guns at the property.

Police have also charged a George Town woman (35) with harbouring a deportee and obstructing police in connection with the case. She was arrested at the time Barret was killed. She was charged yesterday and has been bailed to appear in court later this month.

Barrett was a Jamaican national but he was no stranger to the local criminal justice system, having served a nine-year sentence for armed robbery in HMP Northward. At the time he was killed, he was suspected of having been in Cayman illegally for several months, and just two weeks before he was shot, police had issued an alert to the public that he was wanted and was considered “armed and dangerous”.

When officers tracked him to the house in Windsor Park, where the woman charged yesterday is said to reside, he reportedly came out with a weapon. It is not clear if he fired on the officers as the police have not revealed any details of this external investigation into the incident. They have, however, confirmed that a loaded gun was found at the scene.

The director of public prosecutions has ruled that no criminal prosecution will be pursued in the case against the officers who fired on Barrett, based on the report from the Bermuda Police Service, whose investigators conducted the inquiry into the events after a request by Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

As a result of those officers’ findings, the police directly involved in the incident have been returned to full and active duty and the case has now gone to the Coroner’s Office for inquest proceedings. RCIPS officials have confirmed that they will not be releasing any details of the findings of the investigation but the inquest hearing, when it happens, is expected to be public.

