Plateless car stolen from hotel car park
(CNS) Police are asking the public to help them find yet another stolen car. A silver Honda Accord was stolen yesterday night or early this morning from the Marriott hotel car park on the West Bay Road. The owner parked the car at 7:00pm but when he returned to it at just past 1:00am, it was gone. The car has no plates as it was only imported yesterday but it is a 2002 model.
Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. For anonymous tips call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Hmmmm … Is this another planned robbery???
This is what they do when they don’t want to leave any leads for the police!
How, technically, can it have no plates at all and be on the road? Not even temp plates? What about insurance?
Completely wrong model car… It IS in fact a 2002 Honda Accord CL9.(pictured above is NOT a CL9) New to the island. W/ 76,000km on odometer. Black intererior. Stolen in less than 24hrs after retrieving it from the Port Authority. Therefore it has no plates as yet.
Whats the plate#, if we knew we could help u find it? What? No plate #? Then were you driving illegally?
They have been issuing new license plates since last week, how come you didnt get new plates?
This story leaves a lot of questions unanswered… SMH
Did he check Tiki Beach?
If it had no plates it should have been impounded anyway
No worries, I am sure it is not the thieves fault. The police were most likely chasing them and they had no other option but to steal the car without regard for anyone else safety or well being.
You need to work on your sarcasm; it’s really pre-mature.
Anyway, so the car was imported and the owner was driving it without it being road-worthy; hence no plates. Easy pickings for these criminals….just saying.
provided you are inside a car – police are not allowed to follow you, or arrest you or ask you to pull over… even if you are quite plainly breaking the law – I think its something to do with cars no having extradition treaties or something durrr
