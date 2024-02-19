HSA ambulance moves to Bodden Town church

EMS station at the Church of God Bodden Town

(CNS): An arrangement between the Health Services Authority, the Ministry of Health and Pastor Winston Rose has led to the opening of a temporary EMS service at the Church of God Chapel Bodden Town to serve the Eastern Districts. According to a release from the HSA, the new service has already started and is operational from 7:00am to 7:00pm, seven days per week.

The HSA noted that last year, it acquired six new ambulances with major design upgrades and advanced medical equipment to improve patient safety and experience, as well as fleet efficiency, reliability and response times.

It has doubled the space for EMS operations at the George Town Hospital and formed an agreement with the Bodden Town Chapel Community Centre to be the permanent location of the Bodden Town EMS station once construction is complete. Currently, there are three EMS stations: the George Town Hospital and the district health centres in North Side and West Bay.

The HSA has also provided training opportunities through its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Programme, a fully funded and accredited programme for Caymanians seeking to start a career in EMS. Graduates of this programme who have joined the HSA have made this department expansion possible.

EMS Manager Stephen Duval noted that one of the eight HSA ambulances is stationed at the temporary Bodden Town location, which will service the area from Prospect to East End. “We are grateful for using the church site, which will enhance our capacity and response times in an emergency,” he said.

Pastor Rose said his church was happy to provide the location for the EMS team “to help enable them to expand services within the community”. HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood thanked the church “for granting us the use of the location to serve the people of the Eastern District while the permanent location is under construction”.