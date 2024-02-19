GT man facings drug dealing charges for cocaine haul

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Darren Ian Goodall (29) from George Town, who was arrested last week in connection with a drug bust at a private residential complex off Walkers Road, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He appeared in Summary Court on Monday and was remanded in custody for another week. The charges relate to an operation on 3 January, where an undisclosed quantity of cocaine was found in a communal area at the complex.

Goodall has also been charged with damage to property for removing an electronic tag and for failing to provide a specimen of urine. He was represented by Oliver Grimwood from Samson Law.