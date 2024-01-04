Urgent care walk-in clinic to open seven days a week

Cayman Islands Hospital entrance

(CNS): From Monday, 8 January, the Urgent Care Clinic will be open on weekends, expanding to a seven-day service. The Health Services Authority clinic, located in the George Town Hospital main entrance atrium, provides patients with immediate access to medical care for common and non-emergent illnesses and injuries without an appointment. The HSA said that this walk-in service is cost-effective.

The HSA hopes that the expanded service will ease pressure on the Accident and Emergency Unit, which operates 24/7 for life-threatening emergencies.

“The extension aligns with our commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible when it matters most,” Head of Urgent Care Dr Wilmoth Shillingford said in a release from the HSA. “We want to cater to the needs of our patients by providing more flexible hours to suit their schedule while at the same time reducing the need for emergency room visits for non-life threatening conditions.”

Starting next week, the clinic will be open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 8pm on the weekend and public holidays. The Urgent Care Unit provides immediate care for a host of ailments such as colds, coughs and flu symptoms, viral infections, urinary or sinus infections, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, insect bites and stings, minor burns, minor injuries such as mild sprains and cuts, earaches.

The HSA stressed that A&E should be used for emergency situations only. The General Practice Clinic, where an appointment is required, is for routine check-ups and comprehensive care for chronic conditions.