Flamingo becomes local social media star

Flamingo in Malportas Pond (photo by Peter Davey)

(CNS): A stunning American Flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber) that stopped by the Malportas Pond in North Side over the holiday weekend, probably blown off course by the recent weather, has become a social media hit with local photographers. The Department of Environment said flamingos are casual visitors to the Cayman Islands. The last sighting of this beautiful species in the Cayman Islands was in October 2014 when a flock of them also stopped over at Malportas Pond.

The flamingo appeared to be in good health and still had bright pink and orange plumage, which means the carotenoids from the tiny crustaceans it normally eats and give it colour are still in its system. If it remains in Malportas Pond for some time, it will grow noticeably paler as it will feed on algae instead. While it can survive here for some time, once rested, it will likely resume its journey and find its flock.

“Wetland areas such as Malportas Pond and other Terrestrial Protected Areas are integral to both native and migrating birds as well as a host of other species necessary for the healthy functioning of our delicate island ecosystems,” the experts at the DoE stated on social media. “Ensuring we have protected habitats also means we can continue to enjoy the beauty and wonder of our incredible natural Cayman for generations to come.”