Cops call on video witnesses to 7MB assault
(CNS): Police are appealing to witnesses present at a brawl at the Seven Mile Public Beach on 17 December, where one man ended up in hospital with serious lacerations to his head and hand that required surgery. Officers investigating the stabbing said video footage of the fight had been circulated on social media, showing that a number of people were in the area at the time, some even commenting on events on the video. The RCIPS is urging these people to come forward.
“For this type of case, witnesses are vital in order for police to reach an evidential threshold for a charge to be made against a culprit,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We thank those who have come forward, but we must build our case in order to have the best chance to achieve justice for the victim.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
It seems that the injured person FAFO. Since the police will struggle to do anything now, the assailant will no doubt have some karma coming his way. Look out for a similar story in the news soon.
Idiots fighting idiots, with weapons, ad nauseum.
Remind you of someplace 1041am look no further than to southeast of here the land independent of prosperity. Yet we keep taking out work permits and issuing permanence residence and those political forces and judiciary services keep issuing edits about their fundamental rights to family life and making it easier and more convenient and affordable for them to inundated overwhelm and displace the local people with their culture and Diaspora and their criminality! Tooo many people here now Cayman!
Can you imagine? Posting the video on social media for likes but won’t provide any info to the police as a witness!! Bunch of idiots
Something is really wrong when we have become a society where taking video of violence is OK but disclosing proper information isn’t even on the agenda.
If people could trust the police not to disclose their identity to the criminals maybe then the agenda would change.