Cops call on video witnesses to 7MB assault

George Town Police Station

(CNS): Police are appealing to witnesses present at a brawl at the Seven Mile Public Beach on 17 December, where one man ended up in hospital with serious lacerations to his head and hand that required surgery. Officers investigating the stabbing said video footage of the fight had been circulated on social media, showing that a number of people were in the area at the time, some even commenting on events on the video. The RCIPS is urging these people to come forward.

“For this type of case, witnesses are vital in order for police to reach an evidential threshold for a charge to be made against a culprit,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We thank those who have come forward, but we must build our case in order to have the best chance to achieve justice for the victim.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.