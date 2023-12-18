Obstructing murder case lands ex-cop 4 years in jail

Courtney Levy

(CNS): Courtney Alphanso Levy (46), a former auxiliary police officer, was handed a four-year prison sentence by Justice Roger Chapple on Monday following his conviction in July for trying to help a murderer dodge justice for killing his own son. Levy was sent to jail immediately as the judge said he was not prepared to suspend the sentence given the severity of the crime. Levy was convicted of perverting the course of justice and breach of trust after he threatened a witness to keep quiet on behalf of Roger Davard Bush.

Bush was convicted of killing his son, Shaquille Bush, in November 2019 at the family yard in Daisy Lane, West Bay. When Bush was arrested, police also brought in his long-time girlfriend, Nikkieta Ebanks. She would eventually be a crucial witness in the case against Bush, but because Levy threatened her into staying quiet, the case was delayed for a significant period as she was too frightened to tell the police what she knew about the killing.

Levy, who was on duty at the detention centre when the couple were brought in, had delivered the message to Ebanks, quietly, while she was in her cell after she returned from a break outside and shortly before she was due to be interviewed, frightening her into silence.

The court had heard that after Ebanks and Bush were released and as police struggled to find the evidence they needed to convict him, Bush had met with Levy outside a liquor store, making sure Ebanks could see who it was.

At his own trial, Levy had denied knowing Bush, but a number connected to the West Bay killer was found on Levy’s phone. At the time of the conviction, Justice Chapple, who presided over the case without a jury, said he found that Levy had been “in league with Roger Bush for a dark purpose”.