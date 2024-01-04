‘Significant’ quantity of cocaine seized in George Town

(CNS): Police are seeking the help of the public as they open an investigation into the seizure of a “significant quantity” of cocaine from an undisclosed residential complex somewhere in the Walkers Road area. Despite the appeal to the community, the RCIPS has offered no further details about the size of the drug haul or how and where it was discovered. The drugs were recovered around 5:30pm Wednesday from a “communal area of a private residential complex in the vicinity of Walkers Road, George Town”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.