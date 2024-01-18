A third of local 2022 deaths from preventable diseases

(CNS): As many as 35% of deaths in the Cayman Islands, as recorded in the Compendium of Statistics 2022, might have been prevented with better management of people’s health, from early screening to altered lifestyles, according to Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the director of Primary Healthcare at the Health Services Authority (HSA).

According to the statistics compiled by the Economics and Statistics Office, 310 people died in the Cayman Islands in 2022, the largest number of deaths ever recorded in a twelve-month period here and an increase of almost 14% on the previous year. The five most frequent causes of death listed were cardiovascular diseases (27%), cancer (24.8%), unintentional injuries (9.7%), diabetes (8.3%) and neuropsychiatric conditions (7.9%).

The statistics do not indicate whether or not COVID-19 was a factor in any deaths recorded that year or if the virus contributed to the rise in mortality rates, though the HSA stated in November 2022 that where a “COVID-19 death” was recorded, the patient generally had significant underlying conditions.

Caymanians born today have a life expectancy of over 82 years old, and while that is high, it could be improved with better health management and prevention. “Lifestyle” diseases can be managed with consistent doctor visits and care, leading to patients living longer, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said in a press release from the HSA.

“It is a known fact that early deaths associated with chronic non-communicable diseases are largely preventable by following primary care guidelines. To lower the numbers and improve the quality of life, we must begin to focus on remedying the situation quickly through altered lifestyle habits and consultations with doctors who are able to track and provide guidance to patients,” he stated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness recently conducted a survey to collect, analyse and disseminate core information on noncommunicable diseases in the Cayman Islands. Preliminary findings from the STEPS National Health Survey revealed that seven in ten adults are overweight, one-third are obese, and nearly 8% suffer from high blood sugar levels.

In light of these results, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said this poor state of health doesn’t just impact the individuals suffering from these conditions and their families but has a wider impact on society and productivity. However, he noted that in recent years, the provision of healthcare in the Cayman Islands has improved significantly.

“Healthcare on the islands has improved greatly, especially in the public healthcare system and district clinics, and persons should take advantage of the advancements and accessibility,” he said. “Too often, the discovery of chronic diseases is made late, requiring more resources, finances and time to remedy.”

Patients with chronic diseases should visit their doctor at least every four to six months or more frequently depending on the severity of their diagnosis, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said, noting that such precautionary visits can help patients maintain a holistic treatment plan and help doctors identify deficiencies or the need for enhanced care.

Since April 2022, the HSA has opened new clinics for General Practice, Public Health, and Geriatric Services at the Smith Road Medical Centre and opened a new Urgent Care Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital to facilitate better access to care for the community. While encouraging patients to visit their doctors regularly, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said the choice of clinic is important.

“Urgent care clinics are there for people seeking care for specific conditions that need immediate, non-emergent treatment,” he said. “However, the General Practice Clinic is where patients, especially those with chronic diseases, should be going for more in-depth care and discussions about their current and historical health status.”