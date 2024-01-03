Vehicle involved in hit-and-run on the Brac located

(CNS): Police have now found the white Honda Fit that was involved in a hit and run on Cayman Brac on Boxing Day and say the owner of the car has not been located but is believed to be currently off-island. The vehicle was discovered at a commercial premises in the West End on Saturday. The RCIPS is encouraging the owner to report to their nearest police station or contact the Cayman Brac station at 948-0331.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Cayman Brac police station on 948-0331.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.