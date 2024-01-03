Vehicle involved in hit-and-run on the Brac located
(CNS): Police have now found the white Honda Fit that was involved in a hit and run on Cayman Brac on Boxing Day and say the owner of the car has not been located but is believed to be currently off-island. The vehicle was discovered at a commercial premises in the West End on Saturday. The RCIPS is encouraging the owner to report to their nearest police station or contact the Cayman Brac station at 948-0331.
Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Cayman Brac police station on 948-0331.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Which commercial premises? Garston’s area, right next to the airport?
I don’t think we’ll see this guy again soon. Government might want to make some money by setting up a place where we can Hit the Fit with a sledgehammer for $5.00 a shot. I’m pretty sure I’ve got at least $50 worth in me.
CNS, would love an update on how the victim is faring. Thank you! Heck of a way to bring in the New Year. “That which doesn’t kill us makes us stronger” works sometimes. I hope it is so for him.