Woman killed in early morning Cayman Brac crash

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on South Side Road, west of the Bluff Road, on Cayman Brac early Wednesday morning. According to the RCIPS, a 30-year-old woman from Mexico who was working on the Brac was killed in what appears to be a single-vehicle collision that took place sometime between 2am and 3am close to Beach Club. The emergency services were not called to the scene until around 7.15am Wednesday after a 911 call. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the road was closed while police completed the analysis of the scene with the assistance of the Cayman Islands Fire Service. The victim’s next of kin in Mexico have now been informed of the crash and are being assisted by the police, who expressed condolences to her family and friends.

This is the first road fatality in the Cayman Islands for 2024 and some four months since the last person was killed in a collision, which is one of the longest periods for some time in which no lives were lost on the road. In 2023, nine people were killed on the roads, and even as the death toll appears to have slowed this year, serious crashes are still far too common.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public in ascertaining the circumstances of this collision. Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-033. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.