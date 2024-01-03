A ‘reberth’ of the cruise debate

Michelle Clark writes: It seems that the debate regarding cruise piers has opened once again. This is an emotive issue; there are many varied and nuanced sides to this, and I hope that any referendum question, and inevitably campaigning, addresses this.

As a founding member of the Cruise Port Referendum movement, my intention was only ever to ask questions and challenge the assumptions that the sitting government of the time had about what cruise berthing would offer the Cayman Islands, including the negatives.

There will be negatives no matter how shiny the deal is from the cruise lines. We are just asking: Do the positives outweigh the negatives?

I’m sure no one needs a rehash of the cruise berthing debate that was at its height in 2019. Before I go too far, I want to be clear that I am, of course, for any Caymanian-owned and run businesses making money. At the heart of the pro-port debate are businesses that need to compete and continue to attract cruise passengers for their businesses to remain viable, and more than that, profitable. This is a stance I will always take.

The Cayman Islands has an opportunity to establish what is acceptable for us as we continue to develop and the player that we want to be in the tourism market, long and short stay. In 1969, Mr A.C.E. Long, in a Legislative Assembly meeting, noted that the government should be in the driver’s seat for these development matters:

“We do not wish to be controlled by commercial enterprises, big developers or other people interested in developing the Island[s]… Our duty, Honourable Members, is not to make money; our duty is to be responsible and protect the 10,000 people who live in these Islands who will not be aware in detail of what is happening, who rely on us here to see that they are not exploited and that their land is not used wrongly…”

It is now 2024, with a population seven times what it was then, and unfortunately, the governments since that time never took heed of this warning, and we can clearly see what has happened on our islands. Seven Mile Beach should have been developed with access to the beach and then the road, with the hotels developed on the other side of the road. This would have allowed the hotels to see the beautiful beaches but still left access and views easily available for the local population, much like what Australia has done.

We continue to hold our heads in the sand about the development on this island until we must deal with it in a reactive way. Arguably, anything done reactively is never done well. Roads are built around developments; infrastructure is an afterthought. If we are going to debate and send the registered voting population to decide on whether the Cayman Islands should build piers, then the government needs to answer a lot of questions about infrastructure and, for me more importantly, who we are allowing to influence these decisions.

My fear is that we are getting too caught up in the numbers — quantity over quality. As I have said, this is an emotional issue, so it is very easy to use numbers in a heated manner. Even before the pandemic, cruise lines have proven to be self-serving. The wages and conditions that their staff are offered are appalling. The lack of concern or care for their clientele is atrocious. Women have been sexually assaulted and offered no form of remorse or ownership from the cruise lines other than an offer of another cruise.

The international waters in which cruise lines operate open them up to their own rules and laws. And to be clear, none of what I write is exaggerated. Read How Major Cruise Ship Companies Are Failing Victims of Sexual Assault. You can also view Hassan Minaj’s Netflix show, The Patriot Act (Volume 4, episode 4), on cruise ships to see exactly how far-reaching their selfishness is. This only got worse during the pandemic.

Now, I understand why cruise ships are so attractive to a traveller. They offer good value for money, inclusive meals, lots of shopping and activities on board, and multiple destinations. There is nothing against the idea of cruise ships, but I just write this to illustrate how they are self-serving and, ultimately, a commercial enterprise content to squeeze what they can out of our small island economy.

Not only can you see how cruise ships don’t care about their staff and passengers, but you can also see how they do not care about the destinations that they visit. As I have understood the relationship between cruise lines and tour operators on island, the cruise lines ask for a certain price for an excursion and then add their upselling price point over that. The problem with this is that the premium that the cruise lines add is quite significantly over what is paid to the tour operator.

If a tour operator offers a stingray city trip for US$20 per person (yes, at one point it was even lower than that), the cruise line will upsell it for US$100, making US$80 per person on an excursion. No wonder tour operators want more tourists; they are only trying to make ends meet. If tour operators don’t feel they can ask for what is fair for their excursions to the cruise lines, then the only way to make money is to get more tourists.

Now, my main issue with building piers for cruise lines is this: what guarantees are there that building the piers will make anything better for the businesses in Central George Town and the tour operators? Would having more tourists solve the problem? Or will it simply frustrate the wider population of the Cayman Islands, which currently has enough issues with traffic and lack of infrastructure planning with the immense surge of population growth?

There is an argument to be made for fewer tourists who would pay premium prices directly to the tour operators, resulting in a small and curated experience that ends up being more enjoyable to the tourist, tour operator and the population that live and work near Central George Town.

I think that we could be better served by a minister of tourism who would be a mediator between the cruise lines and Caymanian businesses and tour operators to make a fair and just deal for the offerings of the Cayman Islands.

Cruise travellers largely choose their cruises based on destination, and we have all seen that we are one of the most luxurious destinations. It’s something that we pride ourselves on (as we should). Let’s not lose our allure to the cattle wrangling of too many cruise passengers. Let’s curate our experiences and ensure that this means a price that is fair and just for our tour operators. More importantly, let’s note that we are in the driver’s seat when it comes to what we want and need, and not the cruise lines.

Mr Long understood this in 1969, and some 55 years later, we have ignored this, and the population of the Cayman Islands has, dare I say, been exploited for the last 50 years. How have Caymanians (remember, now just 30% of the population) benefitted from the deals that the governments have brokered for us since Mr Long’s caution? Do we have easy access to our beaches? Are our children better educated or offered better jobs? Is it easier to own our own homes and businesses?

There are many more points to make on this argument, and if the government approves a referendum, I am sure you will hear more from me and others. But before the argument becomes too emotional, I wanted to ask a few clear questions:

Who are we doing business with? Are the cruise lines offering not only Caymanian businesses in the tourism field but the wider Cayman Islands the best deal? If they do not take care of their staff and clientele, then why do we think the deal we were offered in 2019 was the best? Is that the deal we are talking about for this potential referendum?

If anything, there are more questions to be asked before this really makes it to the poll.