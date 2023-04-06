Lawyer urges gov’t not to stop PR process

Nick Joseph

(CNS): Given the number of issues impacting WORC and the local immigration system following the change in ministers and the recent appeal court ruling, local attorney Nick Joseph is urging the government not to pause the processing of permanent residency applications. With delays already mounting, he said the issues emerging over the last few weeks shouldn’t get in the way of decisions on the current backlog.

Findings by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal that the current permanent residency points system is, in some cases, unconstitutional will take time to address, but Joseph, a partner with HSM, the local firm that brought the recent legal case, is asking the government to continue to consider PR applications in accordance with the existing system and grant residency to those applicants achieving 110 points or more.

But in view of the court’s findings, he said, applicants scoring fewer than 110 points should not be given notice to leave until a “lawful and appropriate mechanism” for considering whether their required departure would constitute a disproportionate breach of their right to a private or family life is arrived at.

“Unless the department, in refusing an applicant permanent residence, takes proportionate account of various human rights implications, notwithstanding any failure to achieve ‘enough’ points, then requiring a person to cease employment and leave the Islands could be unlawful,” Joseph warned in an updated circular to clients awaiting decisions on residency applications.

He said the Court of Appeal decision shouldn’t be allowed to form the basis for any pause in the processing and determination of applications where people have obtained sufficient points.

“Undue delays and any failure to fairly and consistently maintain and to appropriately enforce term limits poses the greatest risk to the ability of the government to adequately control immigration,” he said.

“Rights to a private/family life in these Islands will generally develop with the passage of time. Delaying the lawful determination of applications simply enhances those rights, and will conspire to make the ultimate removal of the very persons the Cayman Islands Government purports do not qualify to remain here, all the more difficult.”

The lawyers at HSM have identified and warned about what they say are various defects in the system for many years.

“We hope that the Court of Appeal decision may now finally lead to a workable, lawful system that duly protects constitutionally-enshrined rights and these Islands that we are privileged to call home. It can and must do both,” Joseph said. “Sadly, the legislation, as operated until now, has too frequently done neither.”

He said the firm would continue to engage with the authorities in the hope of working constructively through the immediate implications.