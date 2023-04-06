Lawyer urges gov’t not to stop PR process
(CNS): Given the number of issues impacting WORC and the local immigration system following the change in ministers and the recent appeal court ruling, local attorney Nick Joseph is urging the government not to pause the processing of permanent residency applications. With delays already mounting, he said the issues emerging over the last few weeks shouldn’t get in the way of decisions on the current backlog.
Findings by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal that the current permanent residency points system is, in some cases, unconstitutional will take time to address, but Joseph, a partner with HSM, the local firm that brought the recent legal case, is asking the government to continue to consider PR applications in accordance with the existing system and grant residency to those applicants achieving 110 points or more.
But in view of the court’s findings, he said, applicants scoring fewer than 110 points should not be given notice to leave until a “lawful and appropriate mechanism” for considering whether their required departure would constitute a disproportionate breach of their right to a private or family life is arrived at.
“Unless the department, in refusing an applicant permanent residence, takes proportionate account of various human rights implications, notwithstanding any failure to achieve ‘enough’ points, then requiring a person to cease employment and leave the Islands could be unlawful,” Joseph warned in an updated circular to clients awaiting decisions on residency applications.
He said the Court of Appeal decision shouldn’t be allowed to form the basis for any pause in the processing and determination of applications where people have obtained sufficient points.
“Undue delays and any failure to fairly and consistently maintain and to appropriately enforce term limits poses the greatest risk to the ability of the government to adequately control immigration,” he said.
“Rights to a private/family life in these Islands will generally develop with the passage of time. Delaying the lawful determination of applications simply enhances those rights, and will conspire to make the ultimate removal of the very persons the Cayman Islands Government purports do not qualify to remain here, all the more difficult.”
The lawyers at HSM have identified and warned about what they say are various defects in the system for many years.
“We hope that the Court of Appeal decision may now finally lead to a workable, lawful system that duly protects constitutionally-enshrined rights and these Islands that we are privileged to call home. It can and must do both,” Joseph said. “Sadly, the legislation, as operated until now, has too frequently done neither.”
He said the firm would continue to engage with the authorities in the hope of working constructively through the immediate implications.
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics
Caymanians are down with your post 131pm 100% The irony of this situation is that those who are now pushing with legislation have neither regard nor ties for these beautiful islands.
Human rights aside. I think there are many expats who want to live and work in Cayman, but do not necessarily want to live here forever. But with a rollover hanging over their heads after 8 years, it makes settling for the medium term difficult, uncertain and almost too temporary.
Why are these people not allowed to simply waive this right, and be allowed to live and work here as long as they need to? Assuming they pass the immigration work permit requirements, and they have a meaningful job and are valued by their employers?
I know this would flout a bunch of laws, but it does seem like a practical approach.
You cannot waive Human Rights. That is the problem.
I challenge everyone calling for the continuation of Cayman’s population growth to do the same in their home countries.
The UK voted for Brexit as a result of immigration concerns.
The USA voted in Trump in large part for his stance against immigration.
Almost all of western Europe, including Germany, has witnessed a return of right-wing / nationalist political parties at the fore due to immigration concerns.
Most crucially, none of the mentioned regions are facing anything remotely similar to Cayman in respect to immigration / population increase; e.g., in my lifetime alone, Cayman’s population has quadrupled whereas the UK’s has not seen as much as a 10% increase.
The self-serving and disingenuous rhetoric must and will be challenged going forward.
The simple truth is, no one would take up the challenge, especially in the respective political arenas at it would result in their own demise as the people would rise up in opposition.
As a Caymanian who has been fortunate enough to travel the world and live in various places, I understand the appeal of the Cayman Islands.
However, not everyone who has been granted the privilege of a work permit should expect to remain permanently. Not even a majority percentage for that matter.
We have to safeguard a thriving future for our native, younger generation coming forward and quite frankly, their future trumps the real-time hopes and ambitions of foreign nationals – all of which have another place to call home and the majority deriving from the stable first world, no less.
We welcome all temporary guests with warm, open arms – however, kindly respect our laws, sensitivities, and concerns. Do carry out the terms of your respective contracts of employment and abide by our immigration laws and regulations. Whatever the case, do not “expect” to remain forever as that right is increasingly one of the most sought after in the world today.
I agree with most of what you say.
You do need to rewrite the law re. PR: it is plainly not fit for purpose. But, with respect, you are conflating two issues (or perhaps overlooking entirely the first):
1. Legitimate expectation. People who have been here for many years and who have obeyed the instructions of the Cayman Islands Government have a legitimate expectation that their applications will be handled according to those instructions. That’s the focus of this article.
2. Replacement PR system. Long term, the current PR system doesn’t work: there isn’t space for everyone who would like to live here and would qualify under the existing rules. This is where I agree with you entirely. There needs to be a wholesale redesign of the entire PR system. That must be done in a manner which doesn’t undermine either of the two pillars of Cayman’s economy: (1) financial services; and (2) tourism. I don’t presume to have a solution to that, but I agree that one is required.
Good luck – as you imply, the continued mishandling of this issue is a systemic threat to Cayman.
Nothing wrong with Right Wing you Western European Liberal idealist!
Unfortunately the rise of right wing rhetoric worldwide has nothing to do with Immigration, but moreso to do with the rise of anti-them, the them being persons of colour who due to the decisions of countries such as the US and UK, are failing and have failed. It is remarkable how the UK which once gained its ascendancy on the backs of poor black people are now up in arms because those same poor black people are arriving on their shores.
As for the US, its many decisions which has literally weakened Central and South America and the Caribbean are now reaping the whirlwind so to speak
Good to have someone who can intelligently and reasonably speak on immigration matters.
One suspects that government will seize on the judgment as another excuse for delaying any decision on PR applications,or even say that they all have to wait until the PR rules are rewritten-sort of forgetting what happened last time they tried to reject an application based on a rules revision written after the application had been submitted
So explain this. People come here on a work permit to work. It seems like the majority dont like Cayman or Caymanians but they dont ever want to leave!
Exactly.
The Eagles wrote a song about it called Hotel Cayman.
You can check in anytime you’d like but you can never leave…
No, we like Cayman.
It’s the money honey!
If we had better schools and better parenting, we would have much better people for our work force. All of this importation of foreign workers would not be necessary. We need to find ways to have more qualified Caymanians available for our work force. How about it, Mr. Premier???? Where do you stand?
How do you propose better parenting and a more disciplined and less loose sex life? That is the root cause.
You have3% Caymanian unemployment. Don’t worry about people coming here/staying here unless you want the economy to stop growing. Block permits and businesses will have to close.
It’s not schools, it’s almost entirely parenting. Cayman school receive far more money than even the richest countries in the world.
Unsuccessful children are the way they are because of low calibre parents (often including absent fathers). Parents should be in a stable, married relationship, children must be actively supported, they must be infused with a disciplined attitude to education, and they must refrain from crime. By contrast, children from certain groups arriving in US elementary schools are often unable to speak properly, use cutlery and their general intellectual development is already 18 months behind better-parented peers. As the expression goes, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”. Or, in computing terms, “garbage in = garbage out”. This explains why many recently immigrated families often have exponentially better performance than peers of similar economic status. It also explains why black Africans outperform superficially similar group in London: cultural attitudes toward education, work, police and crime are determinative. Similarly, black African immigrants in the US outperform inner city US blacks many times over. So it’s not about race, either, as some would assert.
How *do* societies prevent multigenerational failure? One simple solution: stop breeding out of wedlock. We know that kids raised outside of stables marriages perform appallingly. Successful societies are those with powerful disincentives to unmarried reproduction. Some references:
“Despite the powerful and understandable taboo on stigmatizing one-parent families, social science has now demonstrated rigorously, and causally, that children do better if they are reared from birth to adulthood by two parents from whom they are genetically descended.” The Future of Capitalism by Paul Collier, Kindle page 1,761)
—— “All forms of parenthood are not equally terrific — not for the kids. Countless longitudinal studies of actual outcomes for children (as opposed to well-meaning researchers asking kids how they feel about stuff) show that, incontestably, children have the best outcomes when they are raised by their genetic parents, who — crucially — are married. This is perhaps the one area in which science and the teachings of the church are in agreement. It is true, incidentally, even when the figures are weighted for income differentials, and it cuts across all races. Last week’s report by the children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, warns that the traditional two-parent family, in which the mum and dad are the genetic parents of their kids, is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. Nearly a quarter of children born since 2000 are in single-parent households, and nearly half have been at some time in their lives. Why does the marriage thing matter? Because cohabitees are five times more likely to split up during the first three years than are people who feel their relationship is enduring enough that they subject each other to the harrowing procedure of getting wasted on a stag or hen night and then the marriage ceremony. People remarry, of course. But various studies suggest that stepdads and stepmums do not have quite the same investment in their recently acquired children, and abuse is often prevalent, no matter how often they tell you that they love little Jayden just as much as if he were their own hellspawn brat. But it is with single parents that the real problems lie, the problems we are storing up for the future. We know that, in general, kids raised by single parents do less well at school and are more likely to be impoverished, more likely to use drugs and alcohol, more likely to develop mental problems and less likely to get a well-paid job. That has a cost not just for the child, but for the state. Even ignoring that cost — which is difficult to quantify — there is the cost to the state of the single parent. On average, single mums and dads receive 66 per cent of their income from the state, and almost half are reckoned to be in so-called relative poverty. Last year the amount of money we paid out in benefits rose to £212 billion: it rises ineluctably, year after year, and will rise even more sharply in future because the offspring of single parents are far more likely to go on to be single parents themselves. It is a calamitous cost to our society, eating up a greater and greater proportion of our total welfare bill. (Rod Liddle, Saturday September 03 2022, 6.00pm, The Sunday Times)
By way of example, please read this evocative US article – it is a superb exposition of the disconnect between left-wing rhetoric and the reality of the underclass: https://www.commentary.org/articles/naomi-schaefer-riley/invisible-child-poverty-survival-andrea-elliott. The author concludes that the dysfunctional children ought to have been taken into care. I would go further and would have sterilised both parents at an early stage. The consequences of not doing so were brutal to the unfortunate children who resulted – and to hard-working US taxpayers who were forced to subsidise other people’s poor life choices.
someone talking sense at last…thank you nick.
imagine if we let people of his ability run for office???
Why can’t he run? Wasn’t he born here? He is def Caymanian!
CIG legal team will have their own view.
As a Caymanian, I support Joseph’s reasoning, but like wiping down a dirty countertop, you then have to clean the whole kitchen. We should hope for that too.