Bryan calls for cruise port vote at next elections

Minister Kenneth Bryan’s contribution to the budget debate

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he would like to see a referendum on the idea of developing cruise port piers at the same time as people go to the polls for the general election in 2025 “to settle the question” once and for all. During his contribution to the budget debate on Monday, Bryan said that without berthing facilities, the cruise sector would go into decline as the cruise lines remain unwilling to tender large ships and the ships are getting bigger.

Despite the long-term expectation that stay-over tourism would continue to grow, that was not the case for the cruise sector, the minister said. “We can only avoid the elephant in the room for so long,” he told his parliamentary colleagues. “At some point, we have to address the fact that if we continue in the cruise business, we either have to be willing to accept the continual decline in passenger numbers… or reconsider our options in respect to having cruise piers.”

Bryan noted the level of public sensitivity about the matter and that while the people had called for a referendum on the issue, it had not taken place.

“In hindsight… that might have been a good thing,” the minister said. “At the time, people felt absolutely assured that the Cayman Islands was the jewel of the Caribbean cruise sector and ships had no choice but to stop here. Well, in the years since the question of piers was last discussed, we have seen that the cruise lines don’t have to stop here.”

Bryan presented an oversimplification of what the Cruise Port Referendum campaign was all about, and failed to consider that those campaigning for the people-initiated referendum were also concerned that mass cruise tourism was unsustainable, that berthing facilities would damage the reefs in George Town harbour, threaten the broader marine environment in the area, and put Seven Mile Beach at risk.

The costs of the project, the role of the cruise industry and who genuinely stood to gain from such an enormous development were also concerns raised as the referendum campaign gathered momentum and public opinion appeared to come down against the proposal during the last PPM-led administration.

Many people, including those working in tourism, still want the government to focus on the quality rather than the quantity of visitors, especially shifting to overnight guests — which is what PACT said it would do in the wake of the 2021 elections.

Nevertheless, Bryan said ships were simply getting bigger and bigger, so they would certainly not tender the next generation of ‘Icon’ ships. The minister said he was not there to advocate for the cruise lines, but was “calling it as I see it” as the minister responsible. Now he has seen what was happening, it was time to consider holding the national vote.

“I think it would be wise for us to hold the referendum at the next election… so the people can settle the question once and for all whether the Cayman Islands should have piers and remain a viable cruise destination,” he said.

He said the berthing facility did not have to be in George Town, where it may be a risk to Seven Mile Beach, but could be considered elsewhere. However, he said cruise tourism would continue to decline without the piers, and so the people should decide. “We need to know”, he said, meaning that MPs need to know if the people want them or not. Bryan said he didn’t want the administration to be criticised for not being able to deliver the passenger numbers without the resources to deliver it.

The minister accepted that the people might not want high numbers of cruise passengers but said he was doing all he could to try and increase them until a decision was made. Bryan predicted that by the end of the year, cruise arrivals would be over 1.2 million, which was higher than expected because of the “begging” he and his team had engaged in with the cruise lines. But he also accepted that tourism is changing and the next generation of travellers is looking for something different.

Bryan’s contribution also covered his goals for overnight tourism and diversifying that product, as well as the controversial plans for the airport, and spoke about the money that the government will have to inject into the Cayman Turtle Centre this year as it is in need of serious maintenance and repairs. He also revealed that the controversial attraction is struggling to deal with the demand for turtle meat. Pointing out that the subsidies for the farm come from tourism, he said a decline in cruise passengers would make the finances for the whole facility even more challenging.

The minister noted that the cargo port was reaching capacity and would also need to be redeveloped. He said that KPMG had been contracted to develop the outline business case to look at either expanding the cargo in George Town or developing a new one at another location.