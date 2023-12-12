New line-ups for immigration boards and tribunal

Minister Dwayne Seymour (file photo)

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the appointment of numerous new members to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPR), the Business Staffing Plan Board (BSP), and the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT). The processing of PR and status applications, in particular, has been delayed significantly because these boards barely met this year, and then their terms of appointment ran out in September, just as Dwayne Seymour resigned as labour minister.

But with the new UPM government, Seymour has returned to the labour ministry and Cabinet has approved his choices for these critically important boards, who will serve until September 2025. According to a press release, the new appointees “bring a wealth of experience and expertise with their diverse backgrounds and have a deep understanding of the challenges associated with immigration, as well and the opportunities that exist within labour markets”.

Seymour expressed his gratitude to those who have graciously agreed to serve a two-year term. “Your commitment to upholding the Immigration Act is instrumental in ensuring the integrity of our immigration systems,” he told them in the press release. “As stewards of this crucial legislation, you play a pivotal role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of the Cayman Islands.”

The new line-ups are as follows:

The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board:

George Anthony (Tony) Powell – Chairperson

Jacqueline Terry – Deputy Chairperson

Tresea Brown – Member

Farrah Miller – Member

Denise DeMercado – Member

Buel Rolphie Braggs – Member

Thelda Whittaker – Member

Stephen Scott – Member

Magalyn Velana Robinson-Clarke – Member

Pamela Myrie – Member

The Director of WORC or the Director’s designate (non-voting)

The Head of Work Permits, CS&PRor the Director’s designate (non-voting)

A Secretary (non-voting)

An Assistant Secretary (non-voting)

Business Staffing Plan Board:

Juliette Johnson De Feu – Chairperson

Orrett Connor – Deputy Chairperson

Gannon Rutty – Member

Tavvis Walters – Member

Pamela Small – Member

Wilma Wood – Member

Cora Grant – Member

Stephanie Webster – Member

Tamara Rankine – Member

Sherry-Ann Smith – Member

Paula Tathum – Member

The Director of WORC or the Director’s designate (non-voting)

The Head of Work Permits, CS & PR or the Director’s designate (non-voting)

A Secretary (non-voting)

An Assistant Secretary (non-voting)

The Immigration Appeals Tribunal: