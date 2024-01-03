CPA begins 2024 with packed development agenda

The Londoner at Morritt’s Resort in East End

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority will review almost three dozen applications during its first meeting of the year, including a hotel with a rooftop pool along the Queen’s Highway, a mixed-use development at Grand Harbour, a more than 54-lot subdivision in Bodden Town, and nine National Housing and Development Trust homes in East End. Several applications seek variations from planning regulations, including high watermark setbacks — a problem that continues to cause concern in the face of rising sea levels.

During Finance Committee last month, politicians on both sides of parliament complained about a decline in the number of planning applications and alleged that the National Conservation Council has been hindering development. However, the CPA will assess a wide range of applications today, from family homes to commercial premises, totalling more than $50 million.

The applications include another development in the already crowded area of Grand Harbour, where traffic congestion continues to be a major problem. GH Group Ltd is seeking planning permission for a $16 million project for a commercial and residential building on an unnamed private road by the skate park at Grand Harbour.

There are no objectors to the project, which will be set on a parcel just shy of one acre. Despite the traffic issues there, the National Roads Authority said that, given the plans for road improvements in the area, the new development will not have an adverse effect.

In its submissions to planning, the NRA said that with a third lane planned along Crewe Road and a new roundabout on the Linford Pierson Highway tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the additional traffic will be spread over two separate intersections in the roadway network of the area.

“With the planned roadway improvement… the impact of the proposed development on Edgewater Way will easily be mitigated by the additional physical capacity of the road network,” the NRA claimed.

Meanwhile, Morritt Properties Cayman Ltd has made an application for a five-storey hotel building with a rooftop pool in East End. The $18 million building is Phase 2 of The Londoner and will be the same as the existing building. However, the owners are seeking a greatly reduced setback from the ocean, from 160 feet required under planning regulations to just 75 feet.

The Department of Environment has directed some conditions for this project during construction to protect the marine environment from industrial materials, and as the site is a turtle-nesting beach, the DoE has also recommended that the owners install turtle-friendly lighting.

The DoE is urging the CPA not to allow any land clearing of a proposed subdivision off Manse Road in Bodden Town until applications to build homes are made. This would preserve important vegetation and the eco-services they provide and give future owners the option to retain some of the native flora when they eventually build. RD Land Ltd has applied to clear land that is about 50% primary dry shrubland with small pockets of dry forest and 50% already man-modified.

The developers are proposing a remainder parcel in primary habitat and two local place plan (LPP) parcels located in the man-modified habitat. “The LPP parcels could be retained, without wholescale clearing, in order to continue providing valuable ecosystem services such as providing a nature-based amenity for the community. We recommend that the applicant reconsiders the layout of the subdivision such that the LPP parcels can be placed in such a way as to aid the retention of primary habitat,” the DoE wrote in its submissions.

The CPA has said that the project would benefit from access to a future road corridor proposed in the area. However, the NRA noted that this road has not been budgeted for and asked the board to consider the potential impact if this road fails to materialise.