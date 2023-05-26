Sea inundation inevitable now, officials warn

Flooding in Newlands (file photo)

(CNS): Sea level rise in the Cayman Islands is already having a significant impact on low-lying and coastal properties, and it is going to get far worse over the next 25 years, officials have warned. As the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency begins its public meetings on the draft Climate Change Policy, the most pressing problem is managing the inevitable and worsening inundation of roads and property.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show last week, senior civil servants from the sustainability ministry, the Department of Environment, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) talked about the policy and the need to begin adapting to the inevitable negative impacts of a changing climate.

The local authorities here can do nothing to prevent the consequences of a warming world, which is on track to miss the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C. However, they can focus on mitigating the worst impacts caused by increasing emissions and other human activity degrading the planet.

To date, almost nothing has been done to prepare for excessive flooding and inundation of seawater that will continue to get worse over the next two to three decades.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that while we can expect larger and more intense storms in the near future, the most critical direct effect of climate change here is sea level rise, which is already presenting problems.

“We are already beginning to see the effects,” she said, especially during higher tides. “Almost every time that happens now, we see groundwater, which is responding to the sea level… coming up through drains… and we see the sea coming over the road in places such as North Sound Estates.”

Ebanks-Petrie said it is possible that within the next 25 years, certain areas of Grand Cayman, both inland and coastal, will be permanently underwater or will experience frequent flooding.

She also noted how poorly-positioned structures on the beach compound the erosion. “Any time you put a hard structure on an active beach, you are inviting the sea to interact with that structure,” she said. “We are already seeing the walls and the structures exacerbating the problem.”

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said the predicted increase in sea levels by well over a foot by 2050 may not sound like much, but a storm surge or a king tide will cause significant flooding because the damaging impact is multiplied.

The predicted increase in sea level will cause permanent inundation in some areas and the island will shrink, HMCI Communications Officer Simon Boxall warned. He explained that sea level rise is not just about coastal erosion but also the permeation of groundwater. Just three inches over the last few years has resulted in a five-fold increase in inundation during high tide flooding.

Pointed out the need to take decisive action, he said, “There are implications for our beaches… driving our cars through salt water…. What will it do to septic tanks?” It’s now very important to build in such a way that lives are not impacted, he added. “We have got to look really hard at what is going to happen,” he said, and warned that the type of flooding that was once a 50-year event will soon be happening all the time during higher tides.

The increase in flooding and inundation events could cause significant damage to roads, the sewage system and communication systems, and contaminate the water table as well as flood people’s homes.

Boxall said that despite the efforts of the relevant agencies to help the islands prepare for severe weather events and provide a greater understanding of what’s going to happen, Cayman is still very vulnerable. We need to begin building differently and make changes to planning laws to manage the flooding, he added.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said that some of the current planning regulations made it difficult for people to be innovative in the way they build. But she noted that regulations relating to the high water mark were minimums and developers could choose to build much further back.

However, this is almost unheard of, as all landowners seek to maximise profits. Applications to waive minimum coastal setbacks are frequently granted, and each month planning approval is given to develop on low-lying flood-prone areas that will suffer the consequences.

The Cayman Islands Government is even fighting itself in the controversial Boggy Sand case, where the Central Planning Authority has challenged a rare National Conservation Council direction to decline a planning application to rebuild a wall and a cabana on a beach location that is now physically in the water for significant parts of the year.