Population, infrastructure and disappointment

Michelle Clark writes: Sometime over the last year, our population hit 85,000, and it seemed to come without much effort. Only a few years ago, we were disgusted that the government of the time was considering actively pursuing a population of 100,000 people. At the end of October, the Prospect Playhouse put tickets on sale for the annual Christmas show. Within the day, all shows had sold out, and within another day, the waitlist had been maxed out. But the thing that struck me was the amount of disappointed posts on Facebook.

I know this pageant is popular, and for good reason, but I was still baffled by how fast it had sold out and how many people were upset for missing out. Everyone said it’s because of the population growth. This got me to think: if we can have so many dismayed about this Christmas pageant, how are we setting ourselves up for disappointment in our society in general with the swift growth of the population?

We need to think about infrastructure, and I know this gets thrown around a lot, but it is for good reason. Let’s be clear about what I mean here by infrastructure, as it does not just mean roads. It means parking lots; it means sewerage and drains; it means policing (and not just to prevent burglaries, but traffic offences as well); it means actual public transport (with appropriate bus stops); it means grocery stores and bulk stores; it means schools; and perhaps most importantly, it means having a plan.

We need to spread things out, but we also need to provide these basics in each district. Of course, roads and traffic are a huge part of that, too.

We currently have a large development going up in George Town onto a small road that, if you have too many pedestrians crossing at RBC, gets backed up. How will this small road support the new residents entering and exiting without further contributing to the traffic?

At the Marriott, the traffic backs up at midday and 1pm, when all of the construction workers are crossing for their lunch break. These are things that are not discussed as part of infrastructure but should be. How will the new development be used during construction and after? With and without residents/workers, etc? What traffic will be created as a result?

We give concessions to developers unconditionally instead of requiring that in exchange for the concession, they should contribute to our society in meaningful ways. This means providing parks, native trees for shade and proper parking lots — in essence, contributing to the infrastructure. These are very basic, and yet, in more developed places, these are part and parcel of development. Here, they are an afterthought, if they are thought of at all.

We need to remember how quickly chaos can arrive here. After a natural disaster, we are in mayhem. We’ve been crippled by rumours that toilet paper was in short supply during COVID, and traffic is at a standstill for any major festival or event in town and the occasional out-of-control dump fire.

Think now that since those incidents, we have added approximately 15,000 people. What, then, are we setting ourselves up for? Will the next rumour of a delayed shipment of essential goods (or an actual delay) paralyse us completely, and for how long?

This discussion isn’t about just saving trees, corals or indigenous wildlife. This isn’t even about saving our heritage, although I would argue these should all be preserved. This is about salvaging our day-to-day life, how we get to work, how long we spend in traffic, and how we live, ensuring that we are not left behind in the development of our island.

Because the space we have is not the issue — Manhattan has a population of 1.63 million people on 22.82 square miles. We can become the next major city, but what does that mean? And we have to figure this out before we bulldoze every last speck of green and history. And importantly, we need to figure this out before we end up in traffic as bad as a city.

While I’m sure there is much more to add to this discussion, I do think one of the best options is to form a steering committee for development and have equal representation from planning, NRA, police, water authorities, CUC, telecom providers, historical and heritage groups, environmental groups, the Department of Environment, mosquito research and probably representatives from each district. This list is not exhaustive either as I’m sure there will be others that should be involved that I have missed.

This committee should make recommendations for a national development plan to be put in place for a period of time, ten years perhaps, and that plan will be the standard for all development while in place. The committee can then spend those ten years taking feedback, noting any issues and refining a new plan that will be ready to replace the old one at the end of its life cycle.

All developers will know what is acceptable and required, and we, as a country, can contribute and make recommendations as our needs change or fix problematic areas of the development plan. At present, the planning department disregards the latest development and planning law as it is so old and nothing applies anymore.

Again, I do not propose to have all solutions, nor do I suggest that this is the perfect answer, but we need to have this conversation. We need to participate in this discussion and ensure we are planning for our future. The next 15,000 people could be here much sooner than we think. This is our country, our home, and if we are not careful, we will soon no longer recognise it.

Perhaps more importantly, let’s not allow disappointment to spread any further. We want to see our annual favourite cat and mouse friendship at Christmas.