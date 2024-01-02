McTaggart warns of decline, division and debt in 2024

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers his New Year Message

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart took aim at the UPM Government in his New Year’s message, accusing the new administration of poor fiscal management, spending more than it earns, and even after raising new taxes, creating a budget that will add to the Cayman Islands’ debt burden this year. With CI$120 million in new taxes coming this year and next, the UPM budget still calls for up to CI$150 million in new borrowing in addition to the unused (so far) loan facility of over $100 million, largely to cover the cost of capital projects.

With just 14 months before the 2025 general election campaign officially begins, the opposition leader pushed home the message about what he said was the Progressives’ solid fiscal prudence, building up reserves, lowering debt and generating surpluses to pay for capital projects, all of which helped steer the country through the pandemic.

McTaggart contrasted the PPM approach with the UPM and said the opposition would advocate for a “sustainable approach to growing the economy” and the management of public finances. “We will challenge excessive, wasteful spending and reject a path marked by decline, division and debt,” he said.

The premier has defended the spending due to the “dire necessity for infrastructure projects to catch up with population growth”, and has said the government must plan ahead for the problems of the future. “We are seeing in today’s Cayman some of the effects of previous generations not recognising burgeoning problems. Granted, some of these problems were unforeseeable,” she said, adding that now it was time to plan ahead and ensure we have adequate schools and other facilities for the growing population.

O’Connor-Connolly also said the new increases in some fees, which she maintains are not inflationary, were necessary to offer more social support as well as new and expanded public services. “The proposed fee increases and new revenue measures were very carefully considered to ensure that they would not impact the average Caymanian or lower-income resident. We fully understand the already difficult impact on local families of inflation and the high cost of living.”

The new revenue measures are projected to yield around $52 million this year and another $80 million in 2025. They are related to administrative and regulatory-related fees charged by the General Registry, the Department for International Tax Compliance, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Department of Commerce and Investment. There will also be increases in work permit application fees and those for immigration-related visas and extensions. The import duty rate on hybrid and electric vehicles with a value of more than $70,000 will also increase, as will customs fines. The full details of the new fees have yet to be released.

Despite his criticisms of the increases in taxes and borrowing, McTaggart also still called for more spending on the vulnerable and those in need, as well as investing in a new public transport system, tackling crime and increasing stipends. The PPM also called for the government to reduce duty temporarily on fuel and domestic cooking gas as well as a freeze on the Water Authority rates.