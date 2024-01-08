Growing debt to cost almost CI$44M in 2024/25

Premier and Finance Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly delivers the Budget Address

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government expects to spend around CI$44 million over the next two years financing public debt. At the end of 2023, the public debt stood at CI$453.1 million and is expected to fall to CI$430.2 million this year. However, the forecast for the end of the new budget cycle in 2025 is for the government’s debt to climb to a new high of CI$495.1M. Despite the anticipated growth in borrowing, the government will have a debt-to-GDP ratio of 7.3%, which remains under the 10% limit set in public finance legislation.

According to the budget documents, an increase in borrowing will cost the government around $44M over the next two years in financing fees. Officials said that while the goal is to try to fund capital projects and investments using operating surpluses, the projected surplus for both 2024 and 2025 will not be sufficient to fully fund the growing list of infrastructure projects the CIG is planning.

The new UPM’s government said it continues to follow the same debt management policy, using fixed interest rates to ensure certainty in financing costs and an amortising debt instrument so that the principal is repaid over the life of the debt. During 2024, the CIG will borrow an additional $27M but has a limit of up to $123M in 2025.

The government already has access this year to borrowings of more than CI$105M from a previous loan that it has not yet used in full. But in 2024 and 2025, the anticipated cost of its projects and investments will exceed CI$278M, and so additional funding of at least CI$150M will be needed.

In her budget address last month, Premier and Finance Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that Cayman’s debt as a proportion of its GDP and operational revenue was an “enviable metric that few countries in the world can match”.

She said the government would continue “to keenly monitor its cash reserves and cash needs and will only draw down on the loan funds if and when it is absolutely necessary to do so” over the budget cycle. As a result of existing and new borrowings, the CIG is expected to incur financing costs of up to $18.4M in 2024 and over $24.7M in 2025 to cover the interest payments and other financing costs associated with the core government’s portfolio of debt.

“Government will continue to honour its obligations to repay debt, and approximately $49.9 million and $58.1 million will be repaid in 2024 and 2025 respectively,” the premier told parliament.

But on top of the debt that the government is carrying, it has two major areas of post-retirement benefit obligations for public sector workers. The public service pension plans have varying degrees of past service liabilities based on the contributions to the pension funds and the accrued length of service of the participants. However, the extent of the obligation remains unclear as it is not all recognised in the government’s financial statements.

Officials claimed that the Public Service Pensions Board is able to fund all of the monthly pension benefits from its existing resources, with the regular receipt of monthly pension contributions from core government and other participating public sector entities.

However, the post-retirement healthcare liability for public servants and their dependents is not recognised on the government’s balance sheet. A healthcare liability actuarial valuation, completed in March last year, estimates that the post-retirement healthcare obligation stood at $2.1 billion at the end of 2022.

The CIG works on a “pay-as-you-go” basis with respect to post-retirement healthcare liabilities. Currently, no long-term assets are set aside for this liability, but the government said that civil servants, pensioners and dependents continue to receive uninterrupted healthcare provision.