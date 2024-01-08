Fugitive captured after fight with police

Roland Welcome

(CNS): A wanted man who had been on the run for six weeks was arrested following a police operation at a home in Bodden Town on Saturday evening. Roland Welcome, from East End, was tracked down after a 33-year-old woman from the district was arrested for her part in hiding him and helping him to evade arrest. The police said that Welcome was “combative towards the officers, who then used reasonable and approved force in order to apprehend him”.

The release from the RCIPS did not provide any details about the injuries he sustained or whether any officers were harmed but said that after he was taken into custody, he was visited by the medic team and determined to be in good health.

Welcome was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary relating to a home invasion in East End in the early morning hours of 9 November. An intruder armed with a machete assaulted the resident at the house and made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The police thanked members of the public for their support in the apprehension of Welcome.