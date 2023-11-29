Threatened Boggy Sand cottage gets temporary stay

Herbert Parsons’ House on Boggy Sand Road

(CNS): An historically significant, Cayman cottage on Boggy Sand Road, which is under threat to pave the way for a duplex was given a temporary stay from demolition earlier this month. The Central Planning Authority adjourned the application for the second over concerns about the design of the building and plans for the removal or destruction of the traditional home.

Known as Herbert Parson’s house the wattle and daub home in the heart of Boggy Sand and West Bay’s historic zone is estimated to be over 100 years old and in relatively good condition. It is also listed on the National Trust’s historic homes register.

But the owners want to demolish or move it to make way for a modern duplex. The iconic property, built on ironwood stilts, is one of only a handful of traditional homes left in the district.

According to the minutes from the 8 November CPA meeting the members, “resolved to adjourn the application and invite the applicant to appear

before the Authority to discuss concerns regarding the design of the building not being in keeping with the architectural traditions of the Islands as well as the applicant’s proposed plans for the existing house.”

In its review the department of the environment raised concerns about development in the area impacting what is critical turtle nesting habitat especially in relation to lighting. But the department also noted that the “proposed duplex has no characteristics that are in keeping with the established historical, architectural or cultural character of the area,” and recommended that the application be refused.

The DoE said the applicant should revisit the duplex design, keep the cottage on site and propose a development in keeping with the unique characteristics and cultural heritage of the Historic Overlay Zone further back on the property,

“The Central Planning Authority (CPA) has a duty to promote and encourage the preservation of historic buildings and conserve their historic architectural heritage within a Historic Overlay Zone,” the DoE experts stated. It should also “consider the proposed development in the context of the Historic Overlay Zone and the purpose of this zone under the Development and Planning Regulations.

The planning department also advised the authority that in its discretion it should ensure that development in the historic zone conforms to the “traditional workmanship, design, scale, massing, form, materials, decoration, colour and methods of construction of the buildings” as well as the location of windows and doors and that the project reflects the historic pattern of development in the Islands.

See the full application and agency submissions in the minutes for the CPA 8 November meeting item 2.29 here.