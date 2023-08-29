Historic Boggy Sand cottage under threat

DoE aerial shot of plot with cottage at the front

Herbert Parsons’ House on Boggy Sand Road

(CNS): A Caymanian wattle and daub cottage in the heart of Boggy Sand, estimated to be over 100 years old and in relatively good condition, is under threat because the landowners want to move the house to make way for a modern duplex, according to a planning application. The iconic property, built on ironwood stilts, is one of only a handful of traditional homes left in the district.

Herbert Parsons’ House is one of Cayman’s most recognisable old-time homes and is listed on the National Trust’s historic register. But with no legislation protecting these old buildings, the properties remain at constant risk from development. Recently, however, there has been an increase in public objections to the moving and, even more so, the demolition of the dwindling stock of traditional Caymanian homes.

Officials from the National Trust told CNS that they had been in discussions with the property owner about at least moving the house if they could not be persuaded to adapt the plans for the duplex to accommodate the traditional property on the site where it has stood for more than a century.

In its submissions to the Central Planning Authority, which is due to hear the application on Wednesday, the Department of Environment said that while there is no reference to this existing house on the planning submission drawings, it is clear from those drawings that the old house is not compatible with the proposed plan.

The block and parcel where the owners want to demolish this home and at least one other old but less historically significant house is in a Historic Overlay Zone. Under planning rules, the CPA has a duty to promote and encourage the preservation of historic buildings and conserve their historic architectural heritage in this special area. The board is also obligated to ensure any additional development in the zone should conform to the traditional workmanship and design of the historic buildings.

Since Ivan, however, the Boggy Sand area has changed significantly and the traditional homes that remain have been dwarfed by the construction of very large homes and condo complexes that do not fit with the historic overlay. According to the DoE, this latest proposed development on the well-known beach-side street has no characteristics in keeping with the established historical, architectural or cultural character of the area.

“Heritage is finite, and to demolish this historic house for construction of the proposed duplex would be in direct contradiction to the intent and aims of the Historic Overlay Zone,” the DoE reminded the CPA. “The importance of protecting heritage assets was also reflected in the draft National Planning Framework, 2018.”

Last year, the CPA clashed with the DoE over the Miss Cassie House after the board granted planning permission to move it from land next door to Foster’s supermarket in West Bay, which is in the same historical district. The house was in the way of the proposed new parking lot, and the applicants argued that there was no other suitable spot on the site where they could relocate the property. As a result, it was moved to Frank Sound.

In its decision to allow the house to be moved out of West Bay, as recorded in the minutes, the CPA took aim at the DoE’s position, suggesting it was beyond their remit.

“The administration of the Development and Planning Law and Regulations is the direct remit of the Central Planning Authority whose members need no education regarding same from the Department of Environment,” the minutes stated.

According to this latest application, which has been submitted by a local couple, there are no objectors, as only those within an 80-foot radius can legally raise an objection. While the CPA must give consideration to the historic overlay, it has the discretion to grant planning permission regardless of the potential loss of another piece of the Cayman Islands’ built heritage because of the complete absence of any protective or conservation laws for the country’s built heritage.

The property also sits across the street from a critical habitat area for turtles. Therefore, if planning permission is granted, the DoE, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, has directed the CPA to include a condition that the owners must install turtle-friendly lighting. The applicants are also seeking a variation on the side setback as the plans do not comply with the regulations.