Historic Boggy Sand cottage under threat
(CNS): A Caymanian wattle and daub cottage in the heart of Boggy Sand, estimated to be over 100 years old and in relatively good condition, is under threat because the landowners want to move the house to make way for a modern duplex, according to a planning application. The iconic property, built on ironwood stilts, is one of only a handful of traditional homes left in the district.
Herbert Parsons’ House is one of Cayman’s most recognisable old-time homes and is listed on the National Trust’s historic register. But with no legislation protecting these old buildings, the properties remain at constant risk from development. Recently, however, there has been an increase in public objections to the moving and, even more so, the demolition of the dwindling stock of traditional Caymanian homes.
Officials from the National Trust told CNS that they had been in discussions with the property owner about at least moving the house if they could not be persuaded to adapt the plans for the duplex to accommodate the traditional property on the site where it has stood for more than a century.
In its submissions to the Central Planning Authority, which is due to hear the application on Wednesday, the Department of Environment said that while there is no reference to this existing house on the planning submission drawings, it is clear from those drawings that the old house is not compatible with the proposed plan.
The block and parcel where the owners want to demolish this home and at least one other old but less historically significant house is in a Historic Overlay Zone. Under planning rules, the CPA has a duty to promote and encourage the preservation of historic buildings and conserve their historic architectural heritage in this special area. The board is also obligated to ensure any additional development in the zone should conform to the traditional workmanship and design of the historic buildings.
Since Ivan, however, the Boggy Sand area has changed significantly and the traditional homes that remain have been dwarfed by the construction of very large homes and condo complexes that do not fit with the historic overlay. According to the DoE, this latest proposed development on the well-known beach-side street has no characteristics in keeping with the established historical, architectural or cultural character of the area.
“Heritage is finite, and to demolish this historic house for construction of the proposed duplex would be in direct contradiction to the intent and aims of the Historic Overlay Zone,” the DoE reminded the CPA. “The importance of protecting heritage assets was also reflected in the draft National Planning Framework, 2018.”
Last year, the CPA clashed with the DoE over the Miss Cassie House after the board granted planning permission to move it from land next door to Foster’s supermarket in West Bay, which is in the same historical district. The house was in the way of the proposed new parking lot, and the applicants argued that there was no other suitable spot on the site where they could relocate the property. As a result, it was moved to Frank Sound.
In its decision to allow the house to be moved out of West Bay, as recorded in the minutes, the CPA took aim at the DoE’s position, suggesting it was beyond their remit.
“The administration of the Development and Planning Law and Regulations is the direct remit of the Central Planning Authority whose members need no education regarding same from the Department of Environment,” the minutes stated.
According to this latest application, which has been submitted by a local couple, there are no objectors, as only those within an 80-foot radius can legally raise an objection. While the CPA must give consideration to the historic overlay, it has the discretion to grant planning permission regardless of the potential loss of another piece of the Cayman Islands’ built heritage because of the complete absence of any protective or conservation laws for the country’s built heritage.
The property also sits across the street from a critical habitat area for turtles. Therefore, if planning permission is granted, the DoE, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, has directed the CPA to include a condition that the owners must install turtle-friendly lighting. The applicants are also seeking a variation on the side setback as the plans do not comply with the regulations.
See the CPA agenda in the CNS Library (scroll down to “Ebanks, Adrian and Orlee”)
Category: development, Local News
Lets get rid of Pedros Castle next, it’s on a lovely elevated piece of land, we can get at least 3 or 4, 10 story condos on that large plot.
Land is just wasted on heritage, and it seems most Caymanian don’t want anything left of their Heritage. by the comments.
And when its gone, they can just blame expats as usual
Most Caymanians would do the same thing if they had the funds and property. nobody gives a dam about history when cost of living is going through the roof. how about we make sure government goes after those developers who owe millions and use some of it to buy this oh so important building?
I’ve been in this place a long time ago. The floor is heaving and the walls are soggy. It’s given many good years. Nothing lasts forever, it time it was laid to rest. Either move it somewhere and hope it makes it or document it properly for future generations. But don’t stop progress for feelings.
You want it? Then buy it and make it your own or shut the #*%@ up. Caymanians want it? Buy it, move it onto CIG land and be done with it. Whining and crying just makes you all look so ignorant and helpless and pitiful instead of proud and strong.
4:29 pm Perfectly said !!
yep a nice modern duplex with a slanty roof would look brilliant and be worth a fortune. thumbs up from me.
feel sorry for cayman that they call a tin roofed shack as heritage….
Heritage means nothing to you. Sad
Knock it down if the Caymanians don’t care why should anyone.
Why is the National Trust talking with the developer who will not pay the trust any attention. The law gives protection to the old homes. DOE is right.
Caymanians wrecking Cayman and destroying their heritage. Nothing new here. Onto the next development…
These are “gold rush” times. Everyone that owns land is in a hurry to sell and/or develop it while the market is hot.
Heritage be damned. Its get all you can while you can and only a market collapse or natural disaster will slow it down.
Enjoy the worsening gridlock & overcrowded schools to soon come.
That doesnt look like a wattle and daub house.
Because it isn’t.
These homes were considered modern over a hundred years ago , why didn’t anyone care about preserving the homes before these? because they wanted better, so today people want what they think is better , this will always be the case , if organizations want to preserve them they will have to start buying them, it’s not so easy convincing people what to do with their property
No they were’t.
It’s her property to do with as she sees fit. With the mounting costs of everything these days, people can’t afford to be too nostalgic. She wants to move it, not destroy it, so let it be done. Does it make it any less a part of Cayman culture if it is relocated? It would be nice to see it at a location that is possibly safer from the rising sea levels rather than tucked away on Boggy Sand Road.
Move it to the botanic park, lots of space and it can be preserved.
A shack by any other name is still ugly.
A dunce by any other name is still a dunce.!
Nah, just know charm when I see it. None there.
why are you lying?
Obviously this house can’t be brought up to code, so it is uninhabitable. Preservation means the DOE should haul it to one of their properties where they can maintain its historic value. There is no such value on Boggy Sand.
Absolutely not true. Sit down with that lazy argument. These old homes absolutely can be brought up to code. It requires a skilled carpenter and of course costs money and bank financing (if needed) can be difficult. An excellent example that immediately jumps to mind is an old Scott family home at Pearl Avenue in the Brac that one of the descendants renovated (it must be 100+ years old, handmade home). Other beautiful restoration examples are popping up all over Spot Bay. On Grand, just look at the Pure Art Building in town, the Museum, the Mission house. Shall I go on?? Come with a better argument.
Just did one in Spot Bay, Cayman Brac. Did Bert Marsons house in West End. Did two in Creek area.
Am sure there has got to be people better than me in Grand Cayman who can restore an old house.
Sure it costs money and sourcing old time windows, locks, trim is very easy online.
I don’t have too much good to say about the National Trust. They have approached me before – want to do this, do that – show me the money. National Trust talks more than they can put into action.
Nothing to spend money on.
How about it’s the Landowner right to do as they see fit? if it’s so important to Cayman Heritage i suggest you petition government to buy and move it asap.
DOE should set up their offices in it.
Planning completely ignored DoE recommendations when Foster’s started their expansion in West Bay. Why would this be any different?
12:01 pm You are dead wrong. The CPA met with the developer and agreed a solution which sees the old house relocated and preserved.
What they agreed to was uniformly against what the DoE recommended which was definitely not moving the building to another district, so how is that ‘dead wrong’?
Cayman lost all of its built charm long ago. Basically as soon as buildings went higher than the pine trees.
Just a Dryvit Paradise now.
#SavetheBrac
And those pine trees are not native, they were introduced and are taking over in some areas.
Never had much “built charm.” Especially compared to the rest of the Caribbean.
This makes me so sad. It’s not about “greed” on the part of the land owner (as has been lamented on other news sites). It’s a fight against erasure of our heritage, our culture and those historical icons and artifacts that point us to our roots because they are physical reminders of the resilience of of our ancestors and our collective human dignity in the present. There is something deeply moving and grounding about touching the things our ancestors built. Caymanians are not quaint for our desire for preservation or for having a sense of longing and collective grief, hopelessness and despair as our monuments are paved over. Please landowner – do something remarkable. Go down in history for being someone who did something unique and charted a new course for our people – demonstrate in new plans that it’s possible to preserve the past while accommodating the future. Don’t be that person that forever destroyed a beautiful historical home simply because you could.
If living in Cayman means anything at all please save the house.
Not beautiful.
how about you and the others that feel the same go down in history as the group that came together, raised funds to either buy the whole property or move the house somewhere else? the nerve of you bunch to tell someone to not advance their financial standing so you can feel good seeing and touching that building.