Surplus expectations fall to low of CI$3.3M
(CNS): Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson admitted to parliament on Tuesday that the government might be sailing very close to the wind with the revised expectations on this year’s budget. Spending by the end of this year is expected to reach over CI$1.03 billion, an unprecedented amount, leaving the government with a surplus of just $3.3 million and a very narrow window to stay in the black.
As Premier Wayne Panton, as finance minister, opened a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday morning, he said the government was making a request of CI$68.8 million in supplementary appropriations for the rest of this year. Last month, he asked the civil service to cut spending during the remainder of this year by 8.5%, but despite concerns about runaway expenditure, the government still needed to appropriate more money.
This is to cover, among other things, around CI$19 million more for the education budget and more than CI$31 million for the ever-growing local and overseas healthcare bills for the under- and uninsured.
MPs met yesterday for the first time since the parliament was abruptly adjourned on Friday afternoon after Dwayne Seymour announced his departure from the PACT Government, but during the meeting, there was no mention of his resignation or who would be taking up the vacant Ministry of Border Control and Labour.
Sitting on the opposition benches for the first vote of CI$2.2 million, Seymour, along with all of the other opposition members, abstained. However, he was not seen in the chamber of the House again during the Finance Committee meeting.
Before the members began questioning the government about each of the requested appropriations, the premier revealed that instead of the original core government surplus of over $27 million, they were now expecting just CI$3.3 million.
The budget has been revised several times over the course of this year, as both revenue and spending have increased. Explaining the financial implications of the latest revision, Panton said the projections called for core government revenue to be CI$1.033 billion and for the operating expenditure with the additional appropriations to be $1.03 billion.
Opposition members pressed the premier on details about the current state of public finances, especially the many changes and additional appropriations that have been signed off so far this year. Chris Saunders MP (BTW) noted that expenditure was not expected to exceed a billion dollars until 2026 and asked exactly how much was approved to be spent in 2023, as he warned that public spending was “getting really scary”.
This started a long exchange between opposition members and the financial secretary, who detailed the movement of money over the last two years, including $76 million carried over from 2022. He pointed out that an additional $104 million had been appropriated for this year.
Jefferson said it was very rare for all of the money that is requested to actually be spent, which means it is likely that the surplus will be considerably more by the end of the year, but it was still possible that it all could be spent.
Sir Alden McLaughlin MP (RED) asked Jefferson if, as a veteran of public finances, he was “comfortable sailing so close to the wind” and about the risk of the government ending up with a deficit.
“Of course it’s not comfortable sailing that close to the wind, as three million is neither here nor there in terms of a surplus, as it could easily turn into a break-even position. But… the $3.3 million surplus is based on every single dollar being requested actually being spent, but our experience is that is not going to occur,” Jefferson said.
He noted that in 2022, just over half of the money in supplementary requests was spent. Panton added that the government was making an effort to make appropriate spending cuts and helping civil servants to reduce expenditure and that he was expecting an under-spend.
During the course of the committee hearing, the opposition abstained from every vote for supplementary funds, including the money for scholarships, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and hospital bills.
See the full proceedings on CIGTV below:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
What about the $35 million+ paid to CAL in2022 to keep them in the air, and they still made a loss -how much, we don’t know as their accounts are still under wraps!.
Where is the oversight? In the last two weeks alone, CNS has reported numerous instances of wasted money and impropriety by government employees, yet there are no investigations, no sanctions just the same old same old ignore, avoid and deflect.
Perhaps the septuagenarian leader of the anti corruption unit or Madame Auditor can explain what they are doing to earn their inflated salaries!
2.39…..Oversight is expected from the Auditor general, but Mrs Winspear is regularly ignored…all she can do is present her reports and findings in the hope that those in power will take appropriate action.
Unfortunately this principled professional is regularly sidelined by self important board members, or by the politicians who support their self serving greed.
All it takes is one or two law changes in the US, UK, Asia to make the financial services tap in the Cayman Islands run dry. The CIG should have planned for this contingency years ago by setting up a sovereign wealth fund and better diversifying the economy.
The way this country’s budget is run is analogous to an individual living paycheck to paycheck and being one unfortunate event away from financial disaster.
3.3m is enough to get a recurring flight to Tristan da Cunha going, or maybe Pitcairn?
So maybe that’s why the Minister for Finance skedaddled. He had already let go of the purse strings. Was he the one who said there would be the big surplus?
1.46pm They would have to stop in the Brac first.
Kenny Beach and Kenny World will take care of that surplus in the blink of an eye.
Legal funding request from the CPA to take the NCC to Privy Council- a monumental waste of government funds to benefit private interests.
Hope the Auditor General and the Attorney General are keeping a close eye.
Why don’t all these burned out useless politicians just sail on off into the sunset on the good ship Alden and do us all a big favor.
And take the over rated CPA along with them!
PPM – true statesmen & woman for the Cayman Islands! When do we put up their statues in Heroes Square?
I’m truly hoping that’s a sarcastic comment🙄.
But Kenneth is paying for tourists who made negative social media videos about their trip to come back to Cayman on government’s dime
Imagine if our politicians and Civil Service big wigs had put in place a savings fund back in 1970. Even 1980 or 1990. What a pile of cash that would be. Earning interest and paying dividends.
But every penny must be spent (they are even pillaging the EPF whenever possible). And what do we have to show for it? You would think with all the cash thrown about over the last half century Cayman would have first world public systems and infrastructure.
The flow of cash annually is not guaranteed. Let’s not continue to behave like a wild west gold rush town.
Please cut off Julianna’s credit cards. She just loves loves loves spending other people’s money on her pet projects. Fire her immediately and cancel ALL of her spending plans and we’ll be back in the black immediately with large surpluses.
And please put a stop to the Kenny & Rosa rich people air terminal!
But Kenny needs Rich people terminal for his ego free rides on shiny jets, and oh by the way have you met my favorite realtor, in case you need a condo here.
funny thing is…knives are out for wayne literally a week afer he called for budget reductions and limiting the expansion of the civil service…..the only sense he has talked in 2 years!
welcome to wonderland.
Think of it, these jokers are spending a BILLION dollars every year!
Great gig for Lodge members. Perhaps when re-writing office holder eligibility laws, they can eliminate the cultist masons.
They spend a lot but that’s incorrect. The budget is a 2 year forecast so 550+ per annum is still crazy.
Actually its $1 Billion a year
It sure is amazing that we as a nation can collect so much money that the government can spend as much as they do with as little oversight as they have and we still end up with millions of dollars in surplus, yet the poverty line keeps climbing.
direct rule for 2 years while a new raft of political candidates are selected/vetted based on qualifications, experience and integrity. then we have new elections.
time for class action lawsuit against the incompetence of the civil service and cig.
free money making solutions:
allow sunday trading
bring in weed tourism(to protect the fine caymanian christian ‘heritage’, only tourists and expats are allowed purchase)
bring in casinos at top hotels (to protect the fine caymanian christian ‘heritage’. only tourists and expats are allowed)
treble all traffic fines
treble duty on cigarettes
implement any recommendation of miller-shaw or e&y reports.
sell loss making cayman airways
sell loss making turtle farm
sell goab
double stamp duty for non-resident property purchasers
the scariest thing is that these poorly educated fools are blowing a billion dollars a year with nothing to show for it…..
If public spending is measured by household, CI $1.03 billion is around $35,000 per household (based on 2021 census figures). How does this compare to previous years/administrations?
Can you calculate per citizen?
Perfect time to subsidize a money losing flight by KX to Barbados. Of course we will never know given “commercial sensitivities”.
$3.3 million surplus is based on every single dollar being requested actually being spent, but our experience is that is not going to occur,” Jefferson said.
I guess Ken is not familiar with the abilities of his namesake.
The salaries, new hires and stipend increases at the Port Authority should take care of any anticipated surplus.
Madam Auditor general, you interested in what’s going on there..?
What’s going on there and at the HSA where I hear a scandal is brewing over the same concern.
Yup. Just the consultants fees for the not needed new $100,000,000 Northward Hilton are more than double the surplus you hope to have.
Fiscal prudence , really..?
Wayne, you know wa gwan under your nose.?
No – wait until the $10,000,000 refunds have to be paid to those unlawfully delayed in their status applications. That is before the damages claims.
Who would that be?
Don’t you worry yourself, these clowns will blow thru that little amount of money like a runny nose into a Kleenex tissue!
Only trouble is…it’s OUR effing money they’re blowing , and all without a care in the world, because they have secured their futures.