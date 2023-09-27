100lbs of ganja seized, two men here illegally charged

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Police recovered over 100lbs of ganja after officers spotted two men behaving suspiciously outside an abandoned building on Rock Hole Road in George Town at the weekend. According to a press release, the officers who spoke with the men detected the strong scent of ganja coming from the building. They conducted a search and found several bags containing the drugs.

The men, Jamaican nationals aged 35 and 57, were arrested and were later determined to have recently arrived on the island illegally. They were later charged with importation, possession and intent to supply ganja, as well as illegal landing. They were expected in court on Tuesday.