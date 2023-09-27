Rankine replaces Seymour as labour minister

Isaac Rankine (from social media)

(CNS): Isaac Rankine MP (EE) resigned from this role in parliament as deputy speaker on Tuesday afternoon, signalling that he might be the next minister for labour. But it was not until 6:30pm yesterday, five days after Dwayne Seymour resigned from PACT and crossed the floor back to the opposition benches, that the premier’s office finally confirmed Rankine as the newest Cabinet member.

Premier Wayne Panton said Rankine had been appointed by Acting Governor Franz Manderson, adding that the rest of the Cabinet and Caucus remain determined to work together for the greater good of the people and the country.

Rankine said he was “honoured and grateful to take on the responsibility” as he thanked the premier and his colleagues for their confidence in him. “I look forward to taking on this challenge and serving the people of the Cayman Islands to the best of my ability.”

Panton said that with Rankine’s appointment, PACT would press forward as they always had “because the people of this nation need relief and solutions. Let me remind you that this is a government that truly cares for Caymanians. We will continue to offer solutions to the families and people of this country. That will not change,” he added.

The premier made no comment about Seymour’s criticisms of Panton’s leadership and said nothing about Seymour’s own performance as a minister over the last five months.

Prior to the announcement, Heather Bodden MP (SAV) was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the parliament before the meeting was adjourned without setting the date of the next session.