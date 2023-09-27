Rankine replaces Seymour as labour minister
(CNS): Isaac Rankine MP (EE) resigned from this role in parliament as deputy speaker on Tuesday afternoon, signalling that he might be the next minister for labour. But it was not until 6:30pm yesterday, five days after Dwayne Seymour resigned from PACT and crossed the floor back to the opposition benches, that the premier’s office finally confirmed Rankine as the newest Cabinet member.
Premier Wayne Panton said Rankine had been appointed by Acting Governor Franz Manderson, adding that the rest of the Cabinet and Caucus remain determined to work together for the greater good of the people and the country.
Rankine said he was “honoured and grateful to take on the responsibility” as he thanked the premier and his colleagues for their confidence in him. “I look forward to taking on this challenge and serving the people of the Cayman Islands to the best of my ability.”
Panton said that with Rankine’s appointment, PACT would press forward as they always had “because the people of this nation need relief and solutions. Let me remind you that this is a government that truly cares for Caymanians. We will continue to offer solutions to the families and people of this country. That will not change,” he added.
The premier made no comment about Seymour’s criticisms of Panton’s leadership and said nothing about Seymour’s own performance as a minister over the last five months.
Prior to the announcement, Heather Bodden MP (SAV) was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the parliament before the meeting was adjourned without setting the date of the next session.
Category: Politics
Can’t we just replace our whole Parliament with AI bots. We’d at least save a ton of money on doing away with elections, side deals and funny business. Cayman could set a world precedent and maybe even recoup its reputation?
Yes, good idea. Of course, one day they would kill us all at once on the same night and make monuments to our largess with our bones.
Are you now counting Mac as a member of PACT. Didn’t PACT force him to resign as Speaker? Are they still keeping him as a member, if so how does that work? His shenanigans are so bad that the PACT can’t support him as Speaker but they keep him as one of their members, the hypocrisy for convenience is unbelievable.
If Mac isn’t part of PACT then the count is 9 to 9, what happens if the Speaker is sick and the Deputy Speaker has to actually sit in the chair? Is this really a sustainable position until the next election. It has to be getting time for the Governor to consider whether any member has the support of the majority of the elected members of Parliament.
The way it sounds, there are a whole bunch of nonsense going on with these politicians.
It’s not the PACT’s fault. It is ours, for allowing this recombine-after-elections system. We should initiate a PIR to cause two votes: One for Premier, and the other for your district.
The PACT program of giving high paid jobs to our most unqualified and unemployable is working wonders!
mickey mouse wearsa caymans island government wrist watch….
its one big expensive joke at this stage. 4/5 expat professionals, highly trained in management and accounting could handle all of of cayman affairs by working 3-4 hours per day.
Troll
C’mon Wayne don’t you think it’s time to call new elections? If you are successful in receiving a true mandate for your policies then you will be able to carry those out.
If Mr. Rankine is minister material then he should have been in that position from the beginning. It seems as if you are desperate to continue as premier no matter how unruly the other pact loose cannons may be.
Without a doubt ju ju, Kenneth & Chris are looking to take your position. Jay on the other hand just does as he pleases and ignores your ideals.
Isaac is a far better choice than Jon Jon.
That’s a low bar to beat
You don’t worry, we have plenty of them to switch.
Buck Owens had a song about this. It was “Here we go again”!
Just when you think it can’t get any worse, Waynecito proves you wrong!
The willing, led by the unknowing!!!
Dwayne’s “performance”. Did he actually do one single solitary thing? How did we elect that buffoon to begin with?
Perhaps he was elected to be the gift of comedic relief every time he opens his mouth.
It is no longer funny, just tragic.
Di·as·po·ra
8.55…how did WE elect that Buffoon..?
The “WE” is the Mac’s status grant pickney dem, in Bodden town.
First order of business should be to investigate the company that Seymour runs to make sure it is complyiant with all the proper labor laws. Also why can’t the work his company is doing at the airport be put out for a competitive bid since he and Saunders want to make sure we the people are getting value for money; maybe someone will do it cheaper.
Second order of business should be to investigate all of the minister owned companies that receive government business to ensure there is no naughtiness…
The meeting of the obligations of jon jon’s contract with CAL needs to be audited. Has he ever implied to CAL management that he would stand against CAL in the house if his contracts were not renewed? Has he billed extra for services that he was already contractually obligated to provide to CAL?
Congrats, Minister Rankine.
Can’t be no worse than Jon jon Seymour can the government please tell us exactly what he did as minister of labour name one thing !
He was sleeping most of the time waiting for a full moon!
Cayman has the highest government revenue per capita in the Caribbean, but is a poor country because of a misplaced reliance on bent politicians that were born with the lineage of a Cayman-born grandparent. We have seen that this lineage does not genetically confer truth, loyalty, honour, duty, prudence, intelligence, empathy, solvency, law-abidance, or fiscal responsibility. What is this requirement for if it does not serve a purpose that aligns with voter mission and sentiment? The only thing it does is limit the field of candidates that can legitimately offer to serve the territory in good faith. Time to scrap it, and require clean criminal records, at minimum. Reshuffling the same deck, wastes our time.
The purpose it serves is preserve the election pool for their generation. Keep out the new Caymanians for a couple of generations. My young kids were born here to a Caymanian parent but they, along with me cannot run for office, only their children will be eligible. While the law says a status holder is a Caymanian they really are not.
The law is the law.
Until it is not
Even slavery was the law at one point of time. That doesn’t make it right.
Just on a point of order, where and when was it required that one have slaves?
Not when it is ignored with impunity. Then it is just words.
There is legally no such thing as a Caymanian. British Overseas Territories Citizens is what they are.
Agreed. One way to tackle the endless recycling of incompetent leaders is to allow naturalized Caymanians to run for office. Not only does this broaden the pool of talent and expertise, but it will also serve to light a fire under the bottoms of the incumbents to raise their standards or get voted out.
So they have nine votes, not a majority. Untenable government madame Governor.
No. PACT has 10 MPs (11 including the Speaker for tie beaker votes), which is a majority over 8 MPs on the Opposition side of the aisle. How is that not a majority?
hey now, take your facts out of here!, you will upset the PPM bots.
They will happily burn everything down so King Roy and Prince Alden can rule the ashes and then sell it to a developer for fill.
Oh, so you are including the person currently charged with serious sexual assault who has already been convicted of assault as a member of the government? That’s big of you.
Wayne, any comment?
Heather appointed, but gets immediate relief from actually showing up for a days work.