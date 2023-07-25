PPM challenges lack of transparency on Barbados route

Tourism ministry graphic showing hoped-for flight connectivity (Click to enlarge)

(CNS): The opposition is calling on Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan to reveal details of the deal that led to Cayman Airways’ new Barbados route and an additional flight to Los Angeles. CNS asked the minister during the press conference announcing the new gateway held Monday what, if any, financial contribution Barbados was making towards this partnership, but Bryan said he was unable to say.

Progressives Leader Roy McTaggart said that while this route will make travel between the Cayman Islands, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean easier and enhance regional travel, there are many other questions about the route that are unanswered. He said that “first and foremost, the route must make sense for the Cayman Islands and Cayman Airways”.

Despite assurances as to the viability of the new route from tourism officials, McTaggart raised concerns about a number of issues that would challenge that viability, as well as the failure of the ministry and the national flag carrier to answer the question about the details of this deal.

“As CIG and CAL enter this new partnership with Barbados, it will also be important that the risks and rewards are clearly understood and suitably shared,” he said in a video message in response to the announcement.

The opposition said that government should be able to answer at least two questions about any new CAL route: Does the route pose any undue increased financial or other risks to CAL or the government? And is there an alternative, more profitable option?

“The answers to those questions were not fully explored during the announcement,” McTaggart said, as he noted the increasing restrictions on press questions on the rare occasions that any minister goes before the press.

Once again, the press was limited to just two questions and the panel failed to properly address several of them, with no opportunity for the press to follow up and properly challenge the answers given. CNS did pose a question about the cost-sharing of the route, but Minister Bryan refused to give details about the financial arrangement with Barbados, saying the contract prevented the financial information from being released.

“Unfortunately, I am not allowed to talk about the contract itself in respect to the arrangement with Cayman Airways as well as the authority in Barbados. So legally, I can’t answer that question. I wish I could but I can’t,” he said, even though the deal involves public money.

Bryan added that if he became legally allowed to reveal it, he would, but there were parts of the contract that were protected. “But I can promise the Cayman Islands people they will not lose in any capacity,” he said.

McTaggart said there should be nothing to hide from the people in Cayman and Barbados, and queried the viability of the route and how decisions had been made. CAL will be relying on travel numbers from Barbados to make the new LA flight viable and the route starts in low season, which he said seemed “detrimental to the viability and success of this second flight to LA”.

The opposition leader said it did not seem like a business decision that CAL would usually take. “This appears to have been acknowledged by the CAL chairman, who said that he and the CAL board were not initially planning to provide a second flight at this time. But the partnership with Barbados was the impetus for starting in October,” he said.

McTaggart said the opposition was also sceptical about the idea that visitors from European countries would travel to the Cayman Islands via Barbados.

“The minister did indicate that increasing arrivals from the UK and the EU would be a key measure for him as to the success of the new route for the Cayman Islands,” McTaggart said. “At a time when recent stayover statistics indicate that both the Cayman Islands and Barbados are struggling to get back to 2019 tourism numbers, there is no room for the Barbados route to fail and not perform as anticipated for either country.”

Another concern is the apparent lack of real analysis for this route, as CAL seems to be relying on assurances that all would be well, the opposition leader said. “We can only conclude that a formal and complete route analysis was not performed,” he said.

“We hope the minister was correct when he assured the press and the public that neither CAL nor the Cayman Islands would lose on an arrangement,” McTaggart stated. But without full transparency on any shared financing arrangements and route analysis or viability, the route remains in doubt and should not be “allowed to burden CAL or the Cayman Islands people unduly financially”.

The route does not appear to have been welcomed broadly in any corner of the community, though people are reluctant to go on record on the matter. Following Monday’s press briefing, the response by CNS readers ranged from tepid to hostile about the new route, and from more than 100 comments posted on CNS at press time, we were hard-pressed to find one that was positive.

Nevertheless, the tourism minister is upbeat about the new Eastern Caribbean connection, even though historically, regional flights have almost always run at a loss.

“The launch of this direct service not only fosters closer ties between our two countries but also provides regional travellers with seamless connectivity that will be cheaper, faster and more convenient than anything currently on the market,” he said during Monday’s announcement. “I look forward to this partnership having a positive impact on the tourism sectors of both the Cayman Islands and Barbados, and I am pleased that our national airline, Cayman Airways, is being strategically leveraged to provide this much anticipated new service.”