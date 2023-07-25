PPM challenges lack of transparency on Barbados route
(CNS): The opposition is calling on Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan to reveal details of the deal that led to Cayman Airways’ new Barbados route and an additional flight to Los Angeles. CNS asked the minister during the press conference announcing the new gateway held Monday what, if any, financial contribution Barbados was making towards this partnership, but Bryan said he was unable to say.
Progressives Leader Roy McTaggart said that while this route will make travel between the Cayman Islands, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean easier and enhance regional travel, there are many other questions about the route that are unanswered. He said that “first and foremost, the route must make sense for the Cayman Islands and Cayman Airways”.
Despite assurances as to the viability of the new route from tourism officials, McTaggart raised concerns about a number of issues that would challenge that viability, as well as the failure of the ministry and the national flag carrier to answer the question about the details of this deal.
“As CIG and CAL enter this new partnership with Barbados, it will also be important that the risks and rewards are clearly understood and suitably shared,” he said in a video message in response to the announcement.
The opposition said that government should be able to answer at least two questions about any new CAL route: Does the route pose any undue increased financial or other risks to CAL or the government? And is there an alternative, more profitable option?
“The answers to those questions were not fully explored during the announcement,” McTaggart said, as he noted the increasing restrictions on press questions on the rare occasions that any minister goes before the press.
Once again, the press was limited to just two questions and the panel failed to properly address several of them, with no opportunity for the press to follow up and properly challenge the answers given. CNS did pose a question about the cost-sharing of the route, but Minister Bryan refused to give details about the financial arrangement with Barbados, saying the contract prevented the financial information from being released.
“Unfortunately, I am not allowed to talk about the contract itself in respect to the arrangement with Cayman Airways as well as the authority in Barbados. So legally, I can’t answer that question. I wish I could but I can’t,” he said, even though the deal involves public money.
Bryan added that if he became legally allowed to reveal it, he would, but there were parts of the contract that were protected. “But I can promise the Cayman Islands people they will not lose in any capacity,” he said.
McTaggart said there should be nothing to hide from the people in Cayman and Barbados, and queried the viability of the route and how decisions had been made. CAL will be relying on travel numbers from Barbados to make the new LA flight viable and the route starts in low season, which he said seemed “detrimental to the viability and success of this second flight to LA”.
The opposition leader said it did not seem like a business decision that CAL would usually take. “This appears to have been acknowledged by the CAL chairman, who said that he and the CAL board were not initially planning to provide a second flight at this time. But the partnership with Barbados was the impetus for starting in October,” he said.
McTaggart said the opposition was also sceptical about the idea that visitors from European countries would travel to the Cayman Islands via Barbados.
“The minister did indicate that increasing arrivals from the UK and the EU would be a key measure for him as to the success of the new route for the Cayman Islands,” McTaggart said. “At a time when recent stayover statistics indicate that both the Cayman Islands and Barbados are struggling to get back to 2019 tourism numbers, there is no room for the Barbados route to fail and not perform as anticipated for either country.”
Another concern is the apparent lack of real analysis for this route, as CAL seems to be relying on assurances that all would be well, the opposition leader said. “We can only conclude that a formal and complete route analysis was not performed,” he said.
“We hope the minister was correct when he assured the press and the public that neither CAL nor the Cayman Islands would lose on an arrangement,” McTaggart stated. But without full transparency on any shared financing arrangements and route analysis or viability, the route remains in doubt and should not be “allowed to burden CAL or the Cayman Islands people unduly financially”.
The route does not appear to have been welcomed broadly in any corner of the community, though people are reluctant to go on record on the matter. Following Monday’s press briefing, the response by CNS readers ranged from tepid to hostile about the new route, and from more than 100 comments posted on CNS at press time, we were hard-pressed to find one that was positive.
Nevertheless, the tourism minister is upbeat about the new Eastern Caribbean connection, even though historically, regional flights have almost always run at a loss.
“The launch of this direct service not only fosters closer ties between our two countries but also provides regional travellers with seamless connectivity that will be cheaper, faster and more convenient than anything currently on the market,” he said during Monday’s announcement. “I look forward to this partnership having a positive impact on the tourism sectors of both the Cayman Islands and Barbados, and I am pleased that our national airline, Cayman Airways, is being strategically leveraged to provide this much anticipated new service.”
See the PPM leader’s YouTube message below in full:
I have to laugh at the PPM wailing over this issue. The PPM used the same nonsense excuse of confidentiality when it comes to CAL operations as PACT is doing now. The taxpayers should have full transparency into the losses at CAL and the business case that supports those operations. Sadly we all now this new flight is impossible to support from a business point of view.
You’re on the right track CNS, keep on this. We need access to heavy airlift with a strategic case for this country. I think LA and Panama were the right direction, but this makes no sense. And I love visiting East Caribbean, but there ain’t nothing there…
According to the board chairman we are testing the waters! This is during low season with no marketing campaign and no transparency, doomed to fail but they will keep it going as long as Kenny needs to get to Barbados on a regular basis. Lord please inspire someone worth voting for to run against this joke!
Is Marco Archer still on the board ? I’d like to hear from him sometime soon!!!
Cayman Airways used to fly to Sangster in Montego Bay , had done so for some years. An airport with as many connections as Grantly Adams , both within the Caribbean as well as to the U.K. & European origin cities. Jamaica is already a hub for the Caribbean, when you include Kingston , so two airports catering to the demand. ( Montego Bay actually has a larger air traffic total in numbers than Barbados) .
Just looking at a map tells you why , Jamaica is in the middle of the Caribbean.
Have to question Kenny’s secret deal with the Bajans.
I also have to question why Wayne is allowing him to run amok with his own agenda on this ?
Seems as though Kenny just does what Kenny wants now?
Illegal billboards Kenny and you want us to agree to your promises?
Get back on your donkey and head toward the sunset!
PACTransparency, Ha !!!! laughing like a drain, nitwits
C.I.G: “Kenneth, what are the details on the deal between Cayman Airways and Barbados?”
Kenneth: “ Bugger off , I’m not telling you anything”.
C.I.G: “ Kenneth , OK ..carry on “.
🤐🤐
At what point do we realize that Minister Bryan will do or say anything to be in front of a camera?
We just launched the route to LA – has anyone, including CNS, questioned the Minister on how well those flights are doing? Why on earth would someone fly to Barbados then switch airlines to fly to Cayman, when they could do so through Nassau or Miami on the same airline?
The public purse will suffer for his attention mongering.
any comment Mrs governor??
Why should she comment? Her airline like all British diplomats, is British Airways.
Because she is responsible for good governance and here we have an example of the minister making a decision to commit significant finically resources and risks and flatly refuse to disclose the basis on which he has taken that decision?
The UK want Cayman to pay to supply “air bridge corridors”, “security forces”, and “helicopter response” capabilities to the remaining poorer Caribbean BOTs. Makes mother’s job a whole lot easier, and they can blame us when it goes wrong.
auditor general needs to investigate this mess asap.
pact are a total joke but ppm were the first government to stop regular government press briefings
Stop with those pesky facts. PPM supporters are allergic to facts and truth.
“Unfortunately, I am not allowed to talk about the contract itself in respect to the arrangement with Cayman Airways as well as the authority in Barbados. So legally, I can’t answer that question. I wish I could but I can’t,” he said, even though the deal involves public money.“
Does the minister now answer to a foreign government ?
Yes.
Bryan now thinks he will ‘Run Tings’ for Barbados.
How did CMR have the details of the financial arrangements and said with certainty that Barbados was financially guaranteeing the route yet the Minister couldn’t give “his people” the details ? Are we to believe that he didn’t leave the details to CMR ? This needs to be investigated because if he thinks we are all as stupid as him he can think again!
“Leak”
Who’s airline is this? Where are the financials? The business plan? The route criteria? How much are these aircraft leases? Why are we doing this?