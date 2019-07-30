No duty on some electric cars and bikes

(CNS): Government has announced that it has cut the import duty on some electric vehicles and bicycles down to zero, while the tariff on hybrid vehicles will also be reduced. The commerce ministry said the goal was to encourage people to buy environmentally friendly cars. Minister Joey Hew, who has responsibility for roads, revealed the news in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, when he explained that there will be no duty at all on electric cars costing $29,999 or less.

As government tries to tackle the increasing traffic woes, congestion and pollution on Cayman’s roads, the aim is to get people to go greener when driving. The zero tariff applies only to personal use vehicles. The tariff for hybrid cars valued at $29,999 or less has been cut to 10%.

Business owners will also get a break, as the tariff for commercial vehicles will be cut to 5% on commercial electric vehicles and 12% on hybrids. There will also be no customs duties for push bikes, electric motorcycles and electric bicycles.

There are currently just 160 electric vehicles licensed to drive on locals roads but the ministry hopes this cut in duty will lead to a greater number of fuel efficient, electric and hybrid vehicles being imported instead of traditional ones. Hew said preventative action had to be taken to cut the amount of fossil fuels being burned on the roads.

“The Ministry of CPI recognises that the transportation sector has vast potential for energy efficiency and energy conservation,” Hew said during his announcement in the Legislative Assembly. “We see this initiative as a kick start to assist our citizens with switching to low emissions vehicles for the wider social and environment benefits to be gained from reducing greenhouse gases and petroleum dependence,” he said, adding that switching to green cars will not only be positive for the environment but cheaper too.

In a press release about the duty cuts, the commerce ministry said it would be working closely in future with the the finance ministry and customs to conduct biennial reviews of the tariff structure. Based on feedback from the private sector, businesses have been waiting to see what action the government would take regarding the transition towards green energy.

It is hoped that the reduction in tariffs, along with the expansion of Grand Cayman’s electric vehicle charging station infrastructure, will strengthen the public’s confidence in the future of electric vehicles on the island.

Hew also told the LA that government was also looking at what they could do to encourage people to import greener appliances and building materials too.

This announcement forms part of broader energy efficiency initiatives underway as part of the National Energy Policy. The government is also planning to transition its own fleet to more fuel efficient or electric options, where practical, in the future.

See the minster’s speech in the LA on CIGTV below starting 25:30

